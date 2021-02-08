Boys basketball
Episcopal 65, Family Christian 59
Episcopal 20 16 16 13 — 65
Family Christian 18 15 14 12 — 59
SCORING: Episcopal: Jude Forti 21, Stewart Bonnecaze 17, Jack Savario 10, TJ Callihan 9, Ben Stafford 4, RJ Pickney 2, David Cresson 2; FCA: AJ Mercier 18, Bryson Martin 13, Chance Martin 11, Tim Carmel 9, Tylir Flugence 6, Austin Pacheco 2
Three-Point goals: Episcopal: 4 (Savario 2, Bonnecaze, Callihan); FCA: 5 (Mercier 3, Carmel, Flugence)
Records: Episcopal 15-8, FCA 24-13
Madison Prep 74, St. Michael 64
Madison Prep 18 18 19 17-74
St. Michael 9 16 14 25-64
SCORING: MADISON PREP: Daniels 20, Perkins 17, Deprene 14, Williams 10, Shannon 7, Turner 4, Smith 2; ST. MICHAEL: Igiede 20, Williams 19, Fields 14, Feelbach 4, Edgecombe 4, Morris 2, Lee 1
3-POINT GOALS: MADISON PREP 7 (Duprene 3, Williams 2, Shannon, Perkins); ST. MICHAEL 5 (Fields 2, Williams 2, Edgecombe)
Records: Madison Prep 17-2; St. Michael 14-5
Boys tennis
Central 4, Woodlawn 0
Singles
Case Welch, Central def. Cameron Lindsay, Woodlawn 6-2, 7-5
Doubles
Dylan O’Banion/Ian Kinchen, Central def. Mason Watson/Max Bayles, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-1
Clark Parker/Taylor Parker, Central def. Ezekial Krulac/Matthew Sant, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-4
Matthew Davis/Brody Mitchell, Central def. Jamarion Johnson/Devin Trim, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-1
Dutchtown 4, Ascension Christian 1
Singles
Waylon Stephens, Dutchtown def. Connor Ashford, Ascension Christian 6-3, 6-0
Brennan Pierce, Ascension Christian def. Jacob Luong, Dutchtown 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
Blake Hutchinson/Nicholas LaPorte, Dutchtown def. Asa Poche/Josh Clay, Ascension Christian 6-0, 6-3
Ethan Martin/Brayden Barnes, Dutchtown def. Abram Williams/Cole Duhe, Ascension Christian 7-5, 6-2
Case Bastin/Gabriel Keith, Dutchtown won by forfeit
Dunham 4, Ascension Catholic 1
Singles
Evan Gleason, Dunham def. Matthew Truxillo, Ascension Catholic 4-6, 6-3, 10-5
Justin Carpel, Ascension Catholic def. Ashton Dupont, Dunham 7-5, 6-1
Doubles
Lethan Nguyen/Daniel Petty, Dunham def. Eli St. Germain/Jake Saqowa, Ascension Catholic
Cade Cloud/Thomas Hansbrough, Dunham def. Sam Melancon/McCullen Pearce, Ascension Catholic 6-4, 6-2
Bry LeBlanc/Jeremiah Blanchard, Dunham won by forfeit
University 1, Live Oak 0
Doubles
Anders Aldridge/Hayes Lavergne (U High) def Tommy Sigman/Peyton Parker (Live Oak) 6-2, 6-2
West Feliciana 3, Denham Springs 0
Singles
Trenton Crow vs. Ben Ferguson 5-7, 2-6 Loss
Doubles
Reed Miller/Cole Szucs vs. Michael Corlew/William Ralph 2-6, 0-6 Loss
Carson Clark/Alex José vs. Wyatt Olsen/Jean-Marc Monceret 1-6, 5-7 Loss
Girls tennis
Dunham 5, Ascension Catholic 0
Singles
Elizabeth McFeaters, Dunham def. Kinsley George, Ascension Catholic 6-4, 6-0
Helen Watts, Dunham def. Alexis Turner, Ascension Catholic 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Sarah Kathryn Breland/Kallie Lodrigue, Dunham def. Lawey Lemon/Gabby Johnson, Ascension Catholic 6-3, 6-2
Malyn Rolling/Stella Boone, Dunham won by forfeit
Tiana Bonakch/Mallory Golightly, Dunham def. Emma Ball/Madison Capello, Ascension Catholic 6-0, 6-0
University 4, Live Oak 2
Singles
Zoe Stein (U High) def Callie Rogers 6-0, 6-0
Eva Robichaux (U High) def Natalia Poindexter ( Live Oak) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
Ainsley Davis/Alyssa Bueche (Live Oak) def Anna Lauren Schwab/Jordan Morris (6-3, 6-2)
Tatum Teague/Ella Robichaux (U High) def Kinley Hester/Calley Ruiz 6-0, 6-0
Kennedy Foreman/Tessa Lemoine (Live Oak) def Savannah Saia/ Evan Burgos (U High) 6-2, 6-0
Woodlawn 2, Central 2
Singles
Leah Medine, Woodlawn def. Kelly Strickland, Central 6-0, 6-1
Halle Medine, Woodlawn def. Tori Ingrassia, Central 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Madison Lumpkin/Cassidy Johnson, Central def. Christian Jones/Katelyn Fontenot, Woodlawn 6-4, 3-6, 12-10
Janece Bueche/Annalyse Greely, Central def. Julie Russell/Miriam Lindsay, Woodlawn, 6-4, 6-2
Dutchtown 5, Ascension Christian 0
Singles
Halima Hamdan, Dutchtown def. Skylar Rattler, Ascension Christian 6-1, 6-3
Mallori Sanders, Dutchtown won by forfeit
Doubles
Brooklyn Hebert/Kiley McClelland, Dutchtown won by forfeit
Emma Dornier/Rylee Vicknair, Dutchtown won by forfeit. Leila Hart/Taylor Wright, Dutchtown won by forfeit
Denham Springs 3, West Feliciana
Singles
Emma Simon vs. Mary Jane Opperman 6-2, 6-0 Win. Tess Miller vs. Jordan Verdicanno 6-2, 6-2 Win
Doubles:
Adrianne Bajon/Julia Torri vs. Charlotte Harvey/Laura Lindsey 0-6, 1-6 Loss. Brianna Daigle/Maci Simon vs. Cierra Miller/Laura Leak 7-5, 6-2 Win
#3 - Alyssa Patterson/Taylor Darbonne vs. Catherine Lindsey/Evelyn Perdue 3-6, 6-4, 3-10 Loss
Boys golf
Copper Mill
Par 36
Team scores: 1. University A 164
2. University B 197.
Individual scores: 1. Lail Shaw, University, 37. 2. Hastings Dawson, East Feliciana, 40. 3. Tray Toups, University, 40.
The Bluffs
Par 35
Team scores: 1. Zachary 171. 2. Live Oak 227
Individual scores: 1. Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 35. 2. Drew Filman, Zachary, 42. 3. Tiago Vallebuona, Zachary, 45.
Webb Memorial
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Ascension Christian 113. 2. Baton Rouge High 127
Individual scores: 1. Carter Evans, Ascension Christian, 53. 2. Joshua Ritchie, Ascension Christian, 60. 2. Sohan Atluri, Baton Rouge High, 60, 3. Harsha Vatsavayi, Baton Rouge HIgh, 67