Boys golf

Division I

Region 1

at Huntington

Team scores: 1. Byrd, 286. 2. Benton, 299. 3. Sulphur, 304. 4. Barbe, 308.

Medalists: 1. Zach Robertson, Barbe, 69. 2. Duke Bowen, Byrd, 70. 3. Peyton Johnson, Byrd, 71. 4. Landon East, Sulphur, 71. 5. Eli Hill, Airline, 71. 5. Reeves Pullin, Ruston, 71.

Region 2

at Beau Chene

Team scores: 1. St. Paul’s, 298. 2. Catholic HIgh, 306. 3. Jesuit, 324. 4. Brother Martin, 341.

Medalists: 1. Charles Riley, St. Paul’s, 72. 2. Carter Schmitt, Catholic High, 72. 3. David Marsh, Catholic High, 73. 4. Gillan Ward, St. Paul’s, 74. 5. Kason Shaw, St. Paul’s, 75.

Division II

Region 1

at Beaver Creek

at Links on the Bayou

Team scores: 1. St. Thomas More, 308. 2. St. Lewis Catholic, 309. 3. Teurlings Catholic, 331. 4. Neville, 336.

Medalists: 1. Alexander Walker, Caddo Magnet, 73. 2. Jude Bourgue, St. Thomas More, 75. 3. Cameron Langley, St. Louis Catholic, 75. 4. Ross Anderson, St. Louis Catholic, 76. 5. Thomas Oubre, St. Thomas More, 76.

Region 2

at Grand Ridge

Team scores: 1. Holy Cross, 332. 2. South Lafourche, 353. 3. E.D. White, 354. 4. Brusly, 359.

Medalists: 1. Preston Giroir, Holy Cross, 73. 2. Jude LeBoeuf, South Lafourche, 76. 3. Stephen Fauchner, Holy Cross, 77. 4. Mason Comeaux, Brusly, 80. 5. Luke Poiercot, E.D. White, 84.

Division III

Region I

The Golf Club at Stonebridge

Team scores: 1. Loyola Prep, 295. 2. Notre Dame, 317. 3. D’Arbonne Woods, 372. 4. Sterlington, 372.

Medalists: 1. Holden Webb, Loyola Prep, 72. 2. Charlie Bell, Loyola Prep, 72. 3. Collin Jones, Westlake, 74. 4. Jack Gilmer, 75. 5. Ross Alford, Loyola Prep, 76.

Region II

at Santa Maria

Team scores: 1. Ascension Episcopal, 288. 2. Episcopal, 312. 3. University, 315. 4. St. Charles Catholic, 326.

Medalists: 1. Jay Mendell, Ascension Episcopal, 63. 2. Boyd Owens, Episcopal, 66. 3. Luke Haskew, University, 69. 4. Bryce Sutterfield, Ascension Episcopal, 73. 5. Brooks Thornton, Dunham, 73.

Division IV

Region I

at Oak Wing

Team scores: 1. Ouachita Christian, 318. 2. Cedar Creek, 342. 3. Quitman, 347.

Medalists: 1. Caden Lester, Ouachita Christian, 75. 2. Peyton Parker, Ouachita Christian, 78. 3. Silas Lovett, Ouachita Christian, 78. 4. Grey Worthey, 79. 5. Jed Stephen, Cedar Creek, 80.

Region II

at Atchafalaya

Team scores: 1. Episcopal School of Acadiana, 343. 2. Ascension Catholic, 354. 3. St. John, 370. 4. Vermilion Catholic, 374.

Medalists: 1. Cole House, Riverside, 71. 2. Adam Trahan, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 73. 3. Logan Heltz, Christ Episcopal, 73. 4. Jack Abadie, Ascension Catholic, 76. 5. Jack Allen, Catholic HIgh Pointe Coupee, 79.

Girls golf

Division I

Region 1

at the National

Team scores: 1. Barbe, 156. 2. C.E. Byrd, 172. 3. Sam Houston, 178. 4. Benton, 196.

Medalists: 1. Sydney Moss, C.E. Byrd, 74. 2. Isabella Callaba, Barbe, 77. 3. Isabella Bradley, Barbe, 79. 4. Abigail McWilliams, Benton, 79. 5. Corinne Landry, Lafayette, 81.

Region 2

at Beaver Creek

Team scores: 1. Dutchtown, 166. 2. St. Scholastica, 175. 3. Northshore, 182. 4. Mount Carmel, 185.

Medalists: 1. Teagan Conners, Lutcher, 75. 2. Sarah Meral, St. Scholastica, 75. 3. Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown, 78. 4. Kaylie Harris, Denham Springs, 79. 5. Victoria Stephens, Mount Carmel, 79.

Division II

Region 1

at Graywood

Team scores: 1. Ouachita Christian, 160. 2. St. Mary’s, 200. 3. Elton, 238. 4. Rosepine, 239.

Medalists: 1. Sarah Knight, Ouachita Christian, 72. 2. Holley Vorall, Ouachita Christian, 88. 3. Annalise Miers, Sterlington, 90. 4. Abigail Romain, St. Mary’s, 91. 5. April Williams, Loyola Prep, 95.

Region 2

at Santa Maria

Team scores: 1. Ursuline, 164. 2. Newman, 178. 3. St. Martin’s, 178. 4. Episcopal, 183.

Medalists: 1. Elizabeth Lapayre, Newman, 69. 2. Sophia Macias, Episcopal, 71. 3. Samantha Shultz, Christ Episcopal, 74. Morgan Guepet, St. Martin’s, 74. 5. Sweden Ledet, Ursuline, 77.