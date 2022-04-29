Boys golf
Division I
Region 1
at Huntington
Team scores: 1. Byrd, 286. 2. Benton, 299. 3. Sulphur, 304. 4. Barbe, 308.
Medalists: 1. Zach Robertson, Barbe, 69. 2. Duke Bowen, Byrd, 70. 3. Peyton Johnson, Byrd, 71. 4. Landon East, Sulphur, 71. 5. Eli Hill, Airline, 71. 5. Reeves Pullin, Ruston, 71.
Region 2
at Beau Chene
Team scores: 1. St. Paul’s, 298. 2. Catholic HIgh, 306. 3. Jesuit, 324. 4. Brother Martin, 341.
Medalists: 1. Charles Riley, St. Paul’s, 72. 2. Carter Schmitt, Catholic High, 72. 3. David Marsh, Catholic High, 73. 4. Gillan Ward, St. Paul’s, 74. 5. Kason Shaw, St. Paul’s, 75.
Division II
Region 1
at Beaver Creek
at Links on the Bayou
Team scores: 1. St. Thomas More, 308. 2. St. Lewis Catholic, 309. 3. Teurlings Catholic, 331. 4. Neville, 336.
Medalists: 1. Alexander Walker, Caddo Magnet, 73. 2. Jude Bourgue, St. Thomas More, 75. 3. Cameron Langley, St. Louis Catholic, 75. 4. Ross Anderson, St. Louis Catholic, 76. 5. Thomas Oubre, St. Thomas More, 76.
Region 2
at Grand Ridge
Team scores: 1. Holy Cross, 332. 2. South Lafourche, 353. 3. E.D. White, 354. 4. Brusly, 359.
Medalists: 1. Preston Giroir, Holy Cross, 73. 2. Jude LeBoeuf, South Lafourche, 76. 3. Stephen Fauchner, Holy Cross, 77. 4. Mason Comeaux, Brusly, 80. 5. Luke Poiercot, E.D. White, 84.
Division III
Region I
The Golf Club at Stonebridge
Team scores: 1. Loyola Prep, 295. 2. Notre Dame, 317. 3. D’Arbonne Woods, 372. 4. Sterlington, 372.
Medalists: 1. Holden Webb, Loyola Prep, 72. 2. Charlie Bell, Loyola Prep, 72. 3. Collin Jones, Westlake, 74. 4. Jack Gilmer, 75. 5. Ross Alford, Loyola Prep, 76.
Region II
at Santa Maria
Team scores: 1. Ascension Episcopal, 288. 2. Episcopal, 312. 3. University, 315. 4. St. Charles Catholic, 326.
Medalists: 1. Jay Mendell, Ascension Episcopal, 63. 2. Boyd Owens, Episcopal, 66. 3. Luke Haskew, University, 69. 4. Bryce Sutterfield, Ascension Episcopal, 73. 5. Brooks Thornton, Dunham, 73.
Division IV
Region I
at Oak Wing
Team scores: 1. Ouachita Christian, 318. 2. Cedar Creek, 342. 3. Quitman, 347.
Medalists: 1. Caden Lester, Ouachita Christian, 75. 2. Peyton Parker, Ouachita Christian, 78. 3. Silas Lovett, Ouachita Christian, 78. 4. Grey Worthey, 79. 5. Jed Stephen, Cedar Creek, 80.
Region II
at Atchafalaya
Team scores: 1. Episcopal School of Acadiana, 343. 2. Ascension Catholic, 354. 3. St. John, 370. 4. Vermilion Catholic, 374.
Medalists: 1. Cole House, Riverside, 71. 2. Adam Trahan, Episcopal School of Acadiana, 73. 3. Logan Heltz, Christ Episcopal, 73. 4. Jack Abadie, Ascension Catholic, 76. 5. Jack Allen, Catholic HIgh Pointe Coupee, 79.
Girls golf
Division I
Region 1
at the National
Team scores: 1. Barbe, 156. 2. C.E. Byrd, 172. 3. Sam Houston, 178. 4. Benton, 196.
Medalists: 1. Sydney Moss, C.E. Byrd, 74. 2. Isabella Callaba, Barbe, 77. 3. Isabella Bradley, Barbe, 79. 4. Abigail McWilliams, Benton, 79. 5. Corinne Landry, Lafayette, 81.
Region 2
at Beaver Creek
Team scores: 1. Dutchtown, 166. 2. St. Scholastica, 175. 3. Northshore, 182. 4. Mount Carmel, 185.
Medalists: 1. Teagan Conners, Lutcher, 75. 2. Sarah Meral, St. Scholastica, 75. 3. Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown, 78. 4. Kaylie Harris, Denham Springs, 79. 5. Victoria Stephens, Mount Carmel, 79.
Division II
Region 1
at Graywood
Team scores: 1. Ouachita Christian, 160. 2. St. Mary’s, 200. 3. Elton, 238. 4. Rosepine, 239.
Medalists: 1. Sarah Knight, Ouachita Christian, 72. 2. Holley Vorall, Ouachita Christian, 88. 3. Annalise Miers, Sterlington, 90. 4. Abigail Romain, St. Mary’s, 91. 5. April Williams, Loyola Prep, 95.
Region 2
at Santa Maria
Team scores: 1. Ursuline, 164. 2. Newman, 178. 3. St. Martin’s, 178. 4. Episcopal, 183.
Medalists: 1. Elizabeth Lapayre, Newman, 69. 2. Sophia Macias, Episcopal, 71. 3. Samantha Shultz, Christ Episcopal, 74. Morgan Guepet, St. Martin’s, 74. 5. Sweden Ledet, Ursuline, 77.