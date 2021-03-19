MONROE — Lutcher winning its first boys powerlifting title in 11 years in Division III on Thursday was notable. Pair that victory with the Lutcher girls winning their 14th straight powerlifting crown Friday and things move to another level.
Just ask Lutcher coaches Chris Daigle and Jon Magendie. Both were elated after the first two days of the three-day LHSAA Powerlifting Championship meet at ULM’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
Competition concludes Saturday with boys competition for Division I-Class 5A and Division II-4A starting at 9:30 a.m.
As expected, senior stars Shay Naquin and Quamecca Stafford, were record-setters once again, with each setting three composite, all-division records Friday for the Lutcher girls as they completed the first LHS sweep in 11 years.
“The emotional part was this being the last high school meet for both Shay and Quamecca,” Magendie said. “We had three seniors, three freshmen and three other girls who had never lifted at a state meet.
"We started off a little shaky, but as the meet went on, they made the lifts we needed. We are very proud.”
The Lutcher girls finished with 58 points to win their 14th straight Division III title, well ahead of second-place Abbeville with 36.
Naquin set division and composite records at 165 pounds in the squat (445 pounds), bench press (270) and total lift (1,130). Stafford set division/composite in the bench press (200), deadlift and (410) composite total (955) at 114.
Naquin and Stafford were chosen as the Outstanding Lifters for Division III. Reagan Martin and Asia Peterson also placed first in their respective weight classes Friday for the Bulldogs.
The Lutcher boys tallied 43 points to finish ahead of Iota (36) and Abbeville (36) on the first day of the meet. Many won the Division IV boys title, while Cedar Creek claimed the Division V crown.
“We knew this was possible and it really came down to the last platform and some lifts we had to make,” said Daigle, the Lutcher boys coach. “We have five seniors and this was a building process the last couple of years.
"The girls are awesome, and they were a big part of what we do. Shay and Quamecca worked with our guys, showing them techniques and the best ways to use equipment.”
Individual champions Marty Riley (148 pounds), Rasuan Storks (198), Brandon Boudwin (275) and Bryce Scott (super heavyweight) led the way for the LHS boys.
Riley set a Division III record with a 545-pound deadlift. Storks’ 555-pound deadlift helped clinch the boys title. Five other Bulldogs had top 10 finishes.
Riley had a total lift of 1,265 pounds. Storks’ total of 1,415 pounds. At 275, Boudwin had a 1,460 pounds total lift with a 575-pound squat. A 700-pound squat helped put Scott over the top with a three-lift total of 1,620 pounds.
OTHER BOYS LEADERS: Episcopal’s Lewis Ward in Division IV and Rory Seguin of Central Private in Division V were the area’s only other individual champions Thursday.
Ward won his 148-pound competition with a total lift of 950 pounds that included a 405-pound deadlift. The Knights’ Oliver Jack tied the top total lift at 198 pounds, but the top spot went to Notre Dame’s Isaiah McCrory based on the body-weight coefficient of the two lifters.
Springfield’s Koby Linares (220) and Doyle’s Carter Anderson (super heavyweight) also were second-place finishes in Division IV.
Seguin edged Catholic-Pointe Coupee’s Joseph Purpera by five pounds in total lifts, finishing with 1,070 total in the 165-pound weight class in Division V. Seguin best individual lift was a 430-pound deadlift.
Compiled by Robin Fambrough