Division I, District 3
First team
Caroline Starns, St. Joseph’s Academy, Sr.; Hannah Lewis, Baton Rouge High, Sr.; Nia Kay, Central, Sr.; Neely Bourgoyne, Baton Rouge High, Sr.; Simone Moreau, St. Joseph’s, So.; Alayna Flotte, Zachary, Sr.; Ngan Tran, Baton Rouge High, Sr.; Ke’Ira Collier, McKinley, So.; Caroline Nunnery, Central, Jr.; Monet McDaniel, Zachary, So; Julia Welsh, St. Joseph’s, Sr.; Mary Fralick, Central, Jr.
Co-Most Valuable Players: Caroline Starns, St. Joseph’s; Hannah Lewis, Baton Rouge High
Coach of the Year: Sivi Miller, St. Joseph's
Division I, District 4
First team
Gracie Duplechein, St. Amant; Zoe Wooten, Dutchtown; Truli Joseph, East Ascension; India Bennett, Dutchtown; Londyn Brown, East Ascension; Shelby Prest, Denham Springs; Diamond Jones, East Ascension; Kirsten Savoy, St. Amant
Second team
Abby LeBourgeois, East Ascension; Lauren Launey, Dutchtown; Megan Benoit, St. Amant; Aubrey Dwane, St. Amant; Kailey Dunham, Denham Springs; Elaina Anderson, St. Amant; Madison Lee, Dutchtown; Olivia Rome, St. Amant
Offensive Most Valuable Player: Diamond Jones, East Ascension
Defensive Most Valuable Player: Kirsten Savoy, St. Amant
Coach of the Year: Patrick Ricks, Dutchtown
Division II, District 4
First team
Diamond Holliday, Lee High, So.; Olivia Betz, Live Oak, Sr.; Ebani Adams, Woodlawn, Jr.; DeJuan Williams, Plaquemine, Sr.; Reghan Daniel, Lee, Sr.; Chelsea Hitchens, Tara, Sr.; Camryn Gerage, Live Oak, Sr.; Jordan Coates, Lee, So.; Nia Irvin, Woodlawn, Jr.; Kayleigh Snell, Plaquemine, Sr.; Jamie Elenbass, Live Oak, Jr.; Nya Terrell, Scotlandville, So.
Most Valuable Player: Diamond Holliday, Lee High
Defensive Player of the Year: Olivia Betz, Live Oak
Coach of the Year: Michelle Haynes, Lee High
Division III, District 5
First team
Destiny Carter, West Feliciana; Mary-Cathryn Comeaux, Brusly; Keyana Cummings, West Feliciana; Caroline Gassie, Brusly; Hayleigh Harrison, Brusly; Alvia Hebert, Brusly; Trelencia Johnson, West Feliciana; Kiaja LaCour, Livonia; Naiylah Rivers, Baker; Anjalei Rogers, West Feliciana; Mallary Thibodeaux, Brusly; Daelyn Weaver, West Feliciana
Most Valuable Player: Mallary Thibodeaux, Brusly
Defensive Player of the Year: Trelencia Johnson, West Feliciana
Coach of the Year: Kayla Sarradet, Brusly
Division III, District 6
First team
Myriya Bates, Madison Prep, Sr.; Paige Cassano, St. Michael, Sr.; Taylor Daugherty, Parkview Baptist; Maria Detillier, Lutcher, Fr.; Alexis Gonzales, St. Michael, So.; Audrey Greely, Parkview Baptist, Sr.; Kimira Hughes, Madison Prep, Jr.; Amber Igiede, St. Michael, Sr.; Bailey Lyons, Parkview Baptist, Sr.; Korie Peyton, Parkview Baptist, Sr.; Zhara Thomas, Lutcher, Jr.; Keirsten Volion, Lutcher, Sr.
Most Valuable Player: Amber Igeide, St. Michael
Defensive Player of the Year: Bailey Lyons, Parkview Baptist
Coach of the Year: Robert Smith, St. Michael
Division IV, District 3
First team
Abreonna Banks, Northeast; Elise Doomes, University; Gracie Veillon, Episcopal; Julia Pearce, Episcopal; Abby Johnson, Episcopal; Colleen Temple, University; Morgan Gordon, Port Allen; Quinntryce Bell, Donaldsonville; Maggie Segar, University; Destiny Turner, Northeast; Princess Joseph, Port Allen; Destiny Winnfield, Port Allen; Bre Reed, University; Taylor Bush, University.
Most Valuable Player: Bre Reed, University
Defensive Player of the Year: Taylor Bush, University
Coach of the Year: Bonita Branch Johnson, University
Division V, District 3
First team
Catherine Rome, Ascension Catholic; Kailynn LeBlanc, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Julia LeJuene, Catholic-PC; Alise Wille, St. John; Isabelle Abadie, Ascension Catholic; Lauren Landry, Ascension Catholic; Lexi Sellars, False River Academy; Madison Young, St. John
Second team
Kayla Dauthier, False River; Catherine Villa, Ascension Catholic; Jenna Guidry, Catholic-PC; Katie Carville, St. John; Kayla Nolen, False River; Emme Medine, Ascension Catholic; Jai’Breon Brown, White Castle; Grayson Schnebelen, St. John
Most Valuable Player: Catherine Rome, Ascension Catholic
Defensive Player of the Year: Kailynn LeBlanc, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Coach of the Year: Janelle Leonard, Ascension Catholic