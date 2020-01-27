Walker Point guard Jalen Cook of is focused on wins and losses. And whoever, the Wildcats play next.
However, the LSU signee acknowledges that a recent milestone — scoring his 3,000th career point — is worth noting.
“I did not know I was that close at all,” Cook said. “I had no idea until my Dad told me. He said coach (Anthony) Schiro texted him after the East Ascension game and told him I had passed 3,000.
“A milestone like that is never really my goal. It shows that the hours of work in the gym pay off. It’s blessing. I want to thank all my coaches, teammates and my Dad, because he helped keep me in the gym when I was younger.”
The 6-foot Cook is averaging about 30 points per game. He has 3,065 points going into Walker’s Tuesday home game against Class 4A Carencro. So far this season, Cook has two games of 50 or more points and four games when he has scored 40 or more points.
Walker (17-6) hosts Carencro (9-10), which has won four of its past five games, at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Next up?
The Carencro-Walker game is not the only nondistrict contest that matches strong teams from different classifications.
East Ascension (20-6) of 5A puts its 11-game winning streak on the line at home against 3A Madison Prep (17-5) on Tuesday night.
“Madison Prep is a defending state champion, and we put them on our schedule to gauge where we are,” EAHS coach Tyler Turner said. “We’re playing well together as a team as a team now. We’re finding ways to share the ball and get stops on defense when we needed them.”
Cam Carter leads the Spartans with a 24.0 scoring average.
Also notable is a nondistrict game that matches two District 8-2A teams. Port Allen (18-4) hosts Dunham (15-8). Like a number of local districts, 8-2A is opting to play a district tourney instead of having two rounds of district play.
Game notes
Another 8-2A team, Episcopal, is taking on a major role at Scotlandville’s Howard Davis Classic.
The Knights will play the Hornets at 3 p.m. Saturday in the showcase that honors the Scotlandville’s longtime principal. Scotlandville was originally scheduled to play Metairie Park Country Day, but a scheduling conflict for the Cajuns prompted the change.