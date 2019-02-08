For three quarters, Catholic High could seemingly do no wrong. That changed in the fourth quarter, but the Bears withstood a furious rally by East Ascension to remain unbeaten in District 5-5A with a 73-63 win.
The visiting Spartans trailed 59-32 after three quarters, but outscored the Bears 16-3 to start the fourth quarter. East Ascension (18-13, 1-1) forced six turnovers in the quarter and sent Catholic (24-5, 2-0) to the free-throw line, where it made just 10 of 21.
The Spartans got within 10 points on Cam Dubar’s putback with 24 seconds left to play but could get no closer.
“We knew EA wasn’t going to quit, and I think we let our foot off the gas a little bit early,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “We did a really good job of guarding the perimeter the first three quarters, and then in the fourth quarter we turned it over a couple of times and gave them some one-count threes.”
Catholic also played strong interior defense with Connor Shamlin, Collin Holloway and Nicholas Judice taking turns blocking multiple shots.
Holloway led Catholic with 20 points and got plenty of support. Kentrell Garnett had 16 points, including two 3-pointers, while Shamlin (13 points) and Judice (11 points) also hit double figures.
“We waited too long to start playing,” East Ascension coach Tyler Turner said. “You can’t do that against a team as good as Catholic.”
East Ascension finished with seven 3-pointers, three by Cam Dunbar who scored 13. Also scoring 13 for the Spartans were Hobert Grayson and Cam Carter.
Catholic took control with hot shooting to start both halves.
The Bears made 8 of 11 from the field in the first quarter, and raced out to a 20-9 lead. After cooling off in the first four minutes of the second quarter, Catholic made its final five shots and increased a 22-17 lead to 37-19 at halftime.
Catholic made five 3-pointers in the first half.
“Really, at halftime, we didn’t have as many 3-point attempts as we would like, but the percentage was good,” Cascio said. “We want to shoot as many threes as we can because we have the team to do that.”
The third quarter began with Catholic making 8 of its first 11 shots as the Bears moved out to a 53-26 lead midway through the period. The pace slowed up for both teams, and Catholic took a 59-32 lead at the end of the quarter.
Holloway made 1 of 2 free throws at the start of the fourth quarter, but East Ascension responded with a 10-0 run. After Dunbar hit a 3-pointer, the Spartans forced Catholic into three consecutive turnovers and scored after each one.
East Ascension pulled to within 62-48 on Carter’s steal and subsequent basket with 2:16 left to play.