Can we call the 2021 football finals a parity party?
That is how I see the LHSAA's football title games going into Saturday’s 5A final between Zachary and Ponchatoula at the LHSAA Prep Classic.
Anyone who follows high school football in Louisiana for more than a hot minute knows the talent pool is deep and diverse. However, talent does not always translate into competitive championship games.
Questions about the strength and balance of competition in each class have abounded since the LHSAA’s select/nonselect split in 2013.
There were plenty of blowouts and lopsided games early in the playoffs. However, other than Southern Lab’s 38-14 victory over Ouachita Christian in Division IV — which was closer than the score indicates — the select and nonselect finals have been exciting, fitting playoff finales.
The greatest margin of victory outside of the Division IV final was 13 points — Homer’s 41-28 win over Logansport in 1A on Saturday.
Division I Catholic High and Class 3A Sterlington were the only top seeds to win in the eight games contested prior to the 5A game. Class 2A Amite and Division III St. Charles Catholic upset defending champions.
The 4A game between No. 3 Warren Easton and No. 5 Westgate was perhaps the best show of the balance of power, particularly with Westgate winning by beating New Orleans powers Karr and Easton on back-to-back weekends.
Of course, not everyone got a happy ending with a victory. But the way the season ended speaks volumes for Louisiana football.
Kittens’ star power
LSU’s Damone Clark, Tyrion Davis-Price and Kardell Thomas were part of the sideline contingent cheering on their alma mater, Southern Lab, during the Kittens’ victory over Ouachita Christian in the Division IV title game Friday.
Afterward, Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said it was great to have the trio on the sidelines.
“They are family and they are always welcome,” he said.
It also was the second championship of sorts for Asberry. A former Jackson State quarterback, he is part of the JSU broadcast team on Saturdays for the Southwestern Athletic Conference champions.
Simon joins Grambling staff
Another former Southern Lab standout, John Simon, is joining Hue Jackson’s Grambling staff as wide receivers coach. Simon, who starred at Louisiana Tech and played with the Tennessee Titans, has been in the college assistant coaching ranks for a number of years.
Most recently Simon was on staff at Memphis. He moved back to Louisiana after last season and resides in Shreveport. His sons played for another Division IV power, Calvary Baptist, this fall.
All-state nominations
Baton Rouge area football coaches are reminded that the deadline to submit nominations for the LSWA all-state football teams is 4 p.m. Monday.
Send nominations to Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com. Submit height and weight for all players nominated, along with complete statistics. All nominees must be first-team all-district selections.