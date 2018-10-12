East Ascension scored on its first two possessions of each half and the Spartans overpowered Broadmoor 35-0 Friday night at BHS.
Third-ranked EAHS (7-0, 2-0 in District 5-5A) recorded its second shutout win of the season and set the stage for an epic battle with Catholic High (6-1, 2-0) next week. Senior quarterback Jason Wakefield passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. East Ascension’s defense stepped up in the second half and forced three fumbles.
East Ascension’s final score with 10:49 remaining in the fourth quarter was a defensive touchdown. Senior lineman Deshon Hall’s hit caused Broadmoor quarterback Najee Jones to fumble and Jerrell Boykins secured the fumble and ran 33 yards for the touchdown.
“Our defense has been playing good,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “We had some backups play, too. We told them to hold the rope. We’ve been opportunistic on defense all year.”
Broadmoor’s defense also played well in spurts. The Bucs (1-6, 0-2) stopped EAHS on four straight series in the second quarter and forced the Spartans into throwing three interceptions. Patrick Lee had two interceptions and Quinterious Winn had one for the Bucs.
“I thought Broadmoor played inspired football,” Lee said. “They played scrappy.”
Broadmoor coach Elliott Wilkins said he told his team to keep playing football.
“We played a little better than last week,” he said. “We play in a tough district. I was proud we were able to run the football some.”
East Ascension came into the game allowing just 31 yards rushing per contest. Broadmoor’s Dedrick Talbert rushed 23 times for 126 yards. Jones added 98 yards passing.
Fueled by a 29-yard punt return by Jaquan Mitchell, the Spartans drove 37 yards in five plays to open the game. Wakefield tossed a 10-yard swing pass to Karl Babin. Alberto Ontiveros added the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 7:39 left in the first quarter.
Broadmoor quickly punted. The Spartans drove 59 yards in two plays as Wakefield tossed a beautiful 53-yard TD pass to Steven McBride with 5:02 remaining for a 14-0 lead.
The Spartans failed to score on their next four possessions. Wakefield was stopped short on a fourth-down run and he also tossed two second-quarter interceptions to Winn and Lee.
Talbert rushed 14 times for 94 yards while Wakefield was 8 of 14 passing for 150 yards in the first half. Wakefield finished 13 of 23 passing for 227 yards. Ar’Marius Williams had four catches for 67 yards, Shaivonn Robinson had three catches for 64 yards and McBride two catches for 79 yards.
Kendall Washington had a 38-yard kickoff return to open the second quarter. The Spartans drove 49 yards in 10 plays. Wakefield had a key 24-yard pass on fourth down to Robinson. Bagwell scored on a 19-yard run with 8:25 remaining in the third quarter. Seth Baye added a 1-yard TD run with 3:14 remaining in the third quarter to cap a 61-yard, nine-play drive that was set up by Jacolby Reed’s fumble recovery off a nice hit by Boykins.