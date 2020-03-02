A new year, a revamped team, a different site and an unknown opponent. Yet Madison Prep’s presence remains a constant at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
The third-seeded Chargers (21-13) meet No. 2 Mansfield (26-5) at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 3A semifinal that helps tip off the first day of the tourney’s return to Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. It is the fifth straight LHSAA tourney berth for MPA.
“I can’t say I saw this coming when we started the program seven years ago,” Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes said. “At that time, we only had one girl with a lot of basketball experience. I told them that we might lose games, but we would not be outworked.
“The team this year has put in the work. They’re young, and this is the first time for a lot of them to play varsity. It was tough in the beginning, but they’ve worked hard and learned a lot. I think we’re playing well now.”
The semifinal marks the Burton debut for the Chargers, who made their first tourney appearance in Class 2A in 2016 in Hammond. Madison Prep made back-to-back 2A appearances and won a title in 2017. The Chargers were the 2A runner-up in 2016 and placed second in 3A the past two years.
With the graduation of multiple starters, Hayes and his team turned the page this season. MPA played a tough schedule and did not get to the .500 mark until January.
MPA sophomore Allasia Washington, the daughter of former Glen Oaks star Felicia Gray, averages 18.9 points per game. Kaylan Jack is at 10 points per game, while 6-foot-1 Adrianna Eackles adds 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Mansfield was the Class 2A champion a year ago and moved up to 3A for 2019-20. The Wolverines are led by point guard Sha’Kahlia Warmsley, the 2A title-game MVP last spring. The Southern Miss signee averages 19 points per game.
“They are real good,” Hayes said of Mansfield. “We stress defense, and we’ll need to be solid there. And we can’t allow second-chance shots. We’ll have to work.”