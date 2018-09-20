PLAQUEMINE — It was fourth-and-goal from 9-yard line with 11 seconds left on the clock. St. John’s quarterback Adam Blanchard dropped back, scrambled out to his left, but he was sacked by Covenant Christian’s Zach Boquet.
Boquet’s sack locked up a 28-21 nondistrict win for Covenant Christian (4-0).
“I’m just so proud of my guys for right being there at the end and gutting it out and getting that turnover on downs right there at the end,” said Covenant Christian coach Randy Boquet. “That was sensational. It’s just a tribute to how hard they work at practice and how much they believe in each other and this coaching staff.”
It didn’t start off as well as it ended for Covenant Christian, a Class 1A school from Houma.
St. John took the opening possession and drove down the field for a touchdown.
Blanchard connected with wide receiver Justin Rivet for a 3-yard touchdown, and the Eagles were up 7-0 almost immediately.
But an interception by Covenant defensive back Trenton Holloway in the second quarter began to turn the tide for the Lions.
Holloway’s interception and return gave Covenant the ball right outside the red zone, and a few plays later Channing Holloway capped the drive off with 5-yard touchdown run.
Then came a flurry of touchdowns by each team.
St. John responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Blanchard to wide receiver Pete Anderson but missed the extra point.
Then on the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Covenant Christian wide receiver Caleb Wilson broke a 69-yard touchdown on an end-around.
Two players later, Blanchard found Rivet again in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, and the two connected again on the two-point conversion, putting the Eagles up 21-14.
However, another interception by Blanchard, this time by linebacker Austin Champagne, put Covenant deep into St. John’s territory.
Channing Holloway scored once more and the two teams were in a deadlock at 21 going into halftime.
After a quiet third quarter, Covenant broke through. Wilson scored again on an end -around and the Lions took a 28-21 lead with three minutes left in the game.
Despite time running down, Blanchard was able to lead his team down the field, but with the game on the line, St. John’s didn’t make the play they needed.
“We got beat. We got outperformed,” said St. John’s coach Eric Holden, whose team fell to 2-2 on the season. “We didn’t execute.”
Blanchard finished the game with 304 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he had the two costly interceptions.
For Convenant Christian, Wilson led the way with 86 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries, while Channing Holloway finished with another two touchdowns and 40 yards on eight carries.