SULPHUR — The postgame fist pump by coach Amy Pitre was certainly emphatic. But not as electrifying as Julia Kramer’s three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning that gave St. Amant a 3-1 victory over Barbe in the Class 5A title game.
The Gators (28-2-1) were down to their final out with two runners on when Kramer stepped in and smashed a line drive on the first pitch from Barbe’s Halie Pappion. The drive hit the glove of a Barbe outfielder who lunged to try to make the catch.
“I just knew we weren’t ready to be over,” Kramer said. “I knew if I got a good pitch I needed to do something with it.”
Alyssa Romano retired the third-seeded Bucs in order in the bottom of the seventh to clinch St. Amant’s first 5A softball title since 2006 on the final day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament.
“We’re done … we’re finally done,” a smiling Pitre said afterwards as she acknowledges the cheering SAHS fans on hand at Frasch Park Saturday. Pitre had reminded the Gators they were not done after each playoff win. “I’m so proud of this group. They know they are not the most talented team St. Amant has had. They’re well aware of that … I’ve let them know that.
“But with that it doesn’t mean we’re not going to win. They did everything they needed to do to get here. They deserved to win it.”
Kramer, a sophomore shortstop, was voted the title game's Outstanding Player. But until she provided the heroics it looked like St. Amant’s story line would be about missed opportunities and the pitching of Pappion, who finished with 14 strikeouts.
SAHS stranded seven batters in the first six innings and had two runners on base three times. The difference in the rare battle of softball lefties over the first six innings was a planned inside pitch by Romano to Barbe’s Alana Marks, who powered the pitch over the right-field fence. Marks’ homer in the third inning staked the Bucs (28-6) to a 1-0 lead.
Barbe went on to load the bases after Marks’ home run, but Sophie Smith snared a live drive off the bat of Grayce Guidry to end the threat. The Bucs stranded six runners, typically lofting fly balls to the infield or outfield. St. Amant’s Payton Granier, who was 2 for 3, was the only player for either team with more than one hit.
“We proved to ourselves and other people just how far we can make it,” Kramer added.