1 HERE WE GROW: Two years ago, Istrouma moved back into the varsity ranks and quickly became a power broker in District 7-4A. Liberty looks primed to do the same thing in 2021, equipped with a large roster led by a talented junior class.
2 THE RBS HAVE IT: Different name, same refrain? Istrouma’s Le’Veon Moss burst on the scene in 2019 and became a top prospect seemingly overnight. Liberty’s Kaleb Jackson looks to repeat that feat and is already among Louisiana’s top-rated players for 2023.
3 THEY ARE (DEFENDING) CHAMPIONS: Plaquemine won the 7-4A title last year and is considered the preseason favorite. And for good reason … the Green Devils have won five of the past six district titles. PHS advanced to the 4A quarterfinals in 2020.
4 INTRODUCING: Drey Trosclair of Liberty is one of three new head coaches joining the 7-4A ranks. Former St. Michael player and assistant Zachary Leger takes over at his alma mater. Vernon Langley, a former Glen Oaks head coach, is Broadmoor’s new coach.