The last nine days have been a roller coaster ride for Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins. The four-star quarterback ended the ride by committing to LSU on Wednesday night.
"Rickie reconsidered ... go Tigers," Collins said as he unzipped a jacket to reveal an LSU T-shirt to the delight of cheering family, teammates, teachers and coaches inside Mason's Grill.
Collins’ commitment comes less than 10 days after he decommitted from Purdue, the school he committed to during his junior season. LSU and Florida State were the finalists for the 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior heading into Wednesday's announcement.
Collins is Louisiana’s No. 3 quarterback prospect for 2023 behind Newman’s Arch Manning (Texas) and Eli Holstein of Zachary (Alabama). He was a finalist at the prestigious Elite 11 QB camp that attracted the nation's top quarterback prospects. He also is LSU's only quarterback commitment in the Class of 2023 to date.
Collins, who had an offer from the previous LSU staff, said that while the offer from the Tigers and Brian Kelly came later, he always knew it would be tough to turn down.
"LSU always stood out to me because they've always been a hometown team," Collins said. "I am excited about this. I like the direction coach Kelly is bringing to the program.
"They made me feel like they really wanted me. I am going to take a lot of pride in it (being only QB in the class). I'm a city boy ... I'm from Baton Rouge."
Collins earned All-Metro and LSWA Class 5A All-State honors as a junior after passing for 1,930 yards and 16 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also passed for just under 2,000 yards as a sophomore.
Since Collins decommitted from Purdue, the focus on LSU as a potential landing spot was intense.
Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. committed to the Tigers on Saturday with a score of top prospects in attendance, including Collins and Zachary safety Kylin Jackson. Since then, Sampson has campaigned on social media to bring Collins and Jackson into the 2023 LSU recruiting class.
Sampson tweeted a picture of himself in an LSU jersey with the hashtags #rickiereconsidered and #keepkylinhome. He also applied his “Why Not LSU” approach with #WhyNotRick and #WhyNotKylin.
Jackson is set to choose between Texas A&M and LSU at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the school.
There are other intriguing local connections to Collins’ final two choices. Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall is a former LSU quarterback, and former Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta is part of the Florida State staff.
Collins now is eager to train his focus on his senior season at Woodlawn. The Panthers advanced to the Class 5A regional round a year ago. They also were the only team to beat Catholic, the eventual Division I champion.
"I am so excited about this," Collins' mother, Precious, said. "We talked about this every day ... making sure it was the right decision. He's dialed in and I support whatever he wants to do.
"The (LSU) coaching staff is amazing. I believe this is the right decision."