There's nothing quite like high school football in Louisiana — a point that will be proven again during the 2022 season.
Desire, dreams and local culture offer an ever-changing palate on which seasons and careers are built. The season identities for players growing toward adulthood and their coaches.
We will see wins and losses. Incredible highs and some heartbreaking lows. Multiple teams should contend for LHSAA titles.
How will it play out? Here is our annual first-and-10 — a rundown of important topics for the upcoming season.
Defending champions
Zachary in Class 5A, Catholic High in Division I, University in Division II and Division IV Southern Lab all won LHSAA titles in 2021.
Expectations remain high for all four teams but the parameters are different. Zachary enters the season as the preseason No. 1 in Class 5A with Catholic sitting at No. 2.
Knowing that the two teams meet in a Week 10 District 4-5A showdown may be like Christmas a few weeks early. But between now and then a lot must happen.
Zachary returns a number of key players, including quarterback Eli Holstein and safety Kylin Jackson. The Broncos excel in the post season and challenging schedule should keep them engaged
Expectations remain high for U-High and Southern Lab, though both schools graduated a significant number of starters. The Cubs have won four LHSAA titles since 2014.
Each team faces key tests in district. It will be Madison Prep for U-High again in 6-3A. Kentwood’s return to 1A brings an old nemesis back for Southern Lab.
Season on brink … of what?
Baton Rouge has some talented teams and players. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020 and the Hurricane Ida in 2021 the last two football high school football seasons were not “normal.”
What is the new normal? It includes online ticket purchase for most schools. Those days of rolling up to your game of choice on a moment’s notice are disappearing. Advance planning is key.
Unless there is a COVID spike that prompts local health officials to limit attendance, there should be more packed stadiums big games.
Hopefully, we avoid the wrath of a major storm like Ida that disrupted schools and sports a year ago. The fact that schools in Ascension and Iberville Parish completed installation of artificial turf stadiums may expand a safety net.
We’ve got the skill (players)
Was it just me, or did it seem like the Baton Rouge area had a different player committing to a Power 5 school about every other day last month?
Every time I see recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023, it amazes me. There are six local players in the top 10, including two quarterbacks, Zachary’s Eli Holstein and Rickie Collins of Woodlawn.
We know how deep the football talent pool runs in Louisiana. For Baton Rouge to have six players in the top 10 is incredible. Receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. of Catholic is rated as high as No. 2.
Putting it on the line
There was plenty of buzz about linemen a year ago. Catholic High’s Emery Jones, now a freshman at LSU, was one of the state’s top prospects.
Even though they are less heralded, there local linemen to keep an eye out for.
Scotlandville’s Jamall Franklin committed to Houston last month. At 6-foot-7, 365 pounds, Franklin is huge. He has lost nearly 70 pounds since entering high school and could play on both sides of the ball for the Hornets. Franklin had offseason back surgery and people are eager to see what he does.
Dutchtown’s Ethan Fields (6-3, 320) is a Purdue commitment and part of a Griffin team that no one should sleep on. Both players are top 50 Louisiana prospects for 2023.
Seeking solid ground
The amount of rain Baton Rouge has weathered this summer has taken a toll on natural grass game fields.
Woodlawn is supposed to host Zachary for a nationally-televised game next month. As of now, the WHS field is not playable until Sept. 16.
And as of Wednesday, the status of Baton Rouge’s two BREC stadiums, Memorial and Olympia is under evaluation – with three games scheduled to be played on either Thursday or Friday.
Finding other options is harder in EBR. Work on the track adjacent to Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium limits ability of prep teams to play there. Schools are told that Louisiana Leadership’s Doug Williams Stadium is not available due to facility issues.
This could be the wild card nobody expected.
Hooray for 4-5A
Any time you take two defending LHSAA champions and plug them into the same district there is likely to be a seismic shift. Now, District 4-5A will be among the top 5A districts in the state.
You have defending champs Zachary and Catholic High. ZHS has won four titles in seven years. The Bears success dates back to 2015, though LHSAA sanctions claimed two titles and a runner-up finish.
And you add Woodlawn, Liberty and Scotlandville. Talent-wise, Woodlawn looks to match the big two. ZHS has won four 5A titles in the last seven years.
The Panthers of coach Marcus Randall were the only team to beat Catholic last year. A deep playoff run is the only thing lacking for Woodlawn.
There are questions about Liberty and Scotlandville. How quickly can Liberty adjust to 5A competition in its second varsity season? Scotlandville has a new coach in Ryan Cook, previously the defensive coordinator at Madison Prep. What will that transition look like?
They’ve got the look, too
Who could be the best of the rest for Baton Rouge? It is a mix of teams with past experience and others looking to prove a point.
In Class 5A, the list includes Dutchtown, Denham Springs, East Ascension and Liberty. Three of the four are in the revamped District 5-5A and yes, there is lots of talent there.
West Feliciana’s move up to Class 4A should make District 6-4A intriguing. The Saints are coming off a 3A quarterfinal berth.
Watch Madison Prep, Dunham and East Feliciana in 3A and below. MPA graduated QB Zeon Chriss but is still plenty talented. The combined line play I saw by Dunham in last week’s jamboree against Catholic bodes well for Division III Tigers.
QB in Mills Dawson and his 6-9 target in Trey’Dez Green give 2A EFHS a chance at its best season in this decade.
More players you need to know
Quarterback Daniel Beale is a junior who got some starts as a freshman at Catholic. He has an accurate arm and plenty of weapons.
QB Bryce Leonard is The Advocate’s reigning Boys Athlete of the Year. He’ll play college baseball, but he holds school passing records.
Running back Raydarian McKneely of Denham Springs is a smaller back with big play ability.
Linebacker Dickson Agu is a Tulane commitment who will be a lynchpin for Dutchtown’s defense.
Walker’s Warren Young Jr. is best known as a basketball player. He is athlete/receiver. A year ago, he also moonlighted at QB.
Counting 13 new coaches
Eric Randall returns for a second stint as head coach at Baker. The list features new and familiar names. Here is a breakdown:
District 4-5A: Ryan Cook, Scotlandville; Korey Lindsey, Liberty. District 5-5A: none. District 6-4A: Yasin Sarah, Broadmoor; Ron Allen, McKinley; Drey Trosclair, Plaquemine; Reginald Ware, Tara. District 6-3A: none. District 7-3A: John Legoria, Albany. District 6-2A: Eric Randall, Baker; Jonathan Brantley, Capitol. District 8-1A: Christopher Sanders, Ascension Catholic. District 9-1A: B.J. Wilson, Central Private; Patrick Clarkston Sr., Slaughter Community Charter.
Best non-district games
Plenty to see starting Friday. Madison Prep travels to New Orleans to play Brother Martin Friday. Scotlandville heads to Shreveport’s Battle on the Border to play McAlester, a top Tulsa area team Saturday.
Zachary hosts New Orleans Catholic league powers John Curtis (Sept. 9) and St. Aug (Sept. 16) on back-to-back weeks.
Catholic travels to Nola to play 4A power Warren Easton on Sept. 9 in addition to host Maryland-based Our Lady of Good Counsel Friday.
University keeps the New Orleans theme by hosting Rummel Sept. 9.
Woodlawn plays 4A Lafayette Christian, now at a neutral site on Sept. 9.