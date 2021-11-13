As I scanned the scores and watched highlights from football playoff action Friday night, one very biased thought entered my mind.
If you can’t find something to like about the playoffs, do you even have a pulse? Come on now, it is a fair question.
The naysayers always point to the blowouts where the higher seeds win by big margins. It happens. But so do the upsets and the big plays no one expected.
Yes, they will talk about how the LHSAA’s select/nonselect format dilutes the playoffs too. That argument can be made. But for me, once the playoffs begin it is all about the games and players in them.
Case in point, an injury forced Plaquemine to move running back Kobe Major to quarterback and he led the 25th-seeded Green Devils to a win over No. 8 Salmen.
Sounds almost too good to be true. But stories like it are the lifeblood of the football playoffs. One week down, four to go.
Speaking of excitement
The Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball State tournament was a hit at the Cajundome. Great facility and outstanding competition in multiple divisions.
It is no secret that the Cajundome is one of my favorite venues dating to the Top 28 boys basketball days. It is spacious but also proved to be intimate enough to appease fans and showcase teams.
Kudos to the local organizers and LHSAA staff for pivoting quickly to move the event when storm remediation at Kenner’s Pontchartrain Center could not be completed on time to hold the event.
Second classification meeting
The LHSAA holds its second classification at 11a.m. Monday at the LHSAA office. Schools get to petition for changes to the plan for 2022-24 that the LHSAA released after the first meeting nearly two weeks ago.
There is the option for a third meeting if the LHSAA’s executive committee opts not to approve a plan Monday.
Up next
The Ochsner/LHSAA championship events continue this week with cross country in Natchitoches Monday-Tuesday and swimming in Sulphur Wednesday through Friday.
Swimming returns to Sulphur after a one-year emergency stint in Shreveport after Hurricanes Laura and Delta.