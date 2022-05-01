Outstanding Player
Jalen Bolden
Zachary
It would make sense to break down Bolden’s senior season with a three-word catch phrase like “Jalen just wins.” The UL-Monroe signee certainly did that again and again.
Bolden was voted the District 4-5A MVP, the Class 5A title-game MVP and the LSWA’s Class 5A Outstanding Player. There was more to Bolden’s season than just top honors or the Broncos’ 37-3 record.
“Jalen became a better player,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “He took things that were considered weaknesses and made them strengths.
“He really put in the time and work in the offseason. He improved as an all-around player and found ways to create shots for himself, which was huge.”
Bolden led the Broncos in scoring with a 20.0 average. He also averaged 10 rebounds and four assists per game. Along the way, Zachary did more than just beat the top 5A teams, the Broncos also beat the Who’s Who of local basketball powers with wins over Liberty, Madison Prep and Scotlandville.
"After my junior year, I saw areas where I was weak and I was determined to get better," Bolden said. "I got more consistent with my outside shot. I worked on handling the ball and attacking the basket.
"My defense had to improve too. I wanted to be a better all-around player."
Coach of the Year
Jonathan McClinton
Zachary
Yes, the Baton Rouge area’s top team does have the All-Metro squad’s top coach in 2021-22. The Broncos won their second consecutive Class 5A title, finished 37-3 overall and ended the season with a 32-game winning streak.
Stewart Bonnecaze
Episcopal
Dorian Booker
Scotlandville
Troy Cole
Donaldsonville
Percy Daniels
Madison Prep
Brandon Rogers Hardy
Zachary
Anthony Igiede
St. Michael
Zaren James
University
Elliot McQuillen
Port Allen
DeZ’Mond Perkins
Madison Prep
John-Paul Ricks
Jehovah-Jireh
Tyler Ringgold
Southern Lab
Rayvon Smith
Scotlandville
Jacob Wilson
Liberty
Warren Young Jr.
Walker