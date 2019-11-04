Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (9-0): The Bears took care of business in a Week 9 game with Woodlawn and travel to Dutchtown in search of a perfect regular season.
2, Zachary (6-2): That 55-point output vs. Central was the Broncos’ best offensive game, which may indicate that the two-time defending Class 5A champs are putting it all together. Walker will test that theory.
3, East Ascension (7-2): EAHS did what they needed to do in a Week 9 win over McKinley. They meet rival St. Amant for what could be a “trap” game. Should be interesting to see how it goes.
4, Walker (7-2) and Dutchtown (8-1): Two teams with the chance to make huge statements this week. Walker travels to Zachary in 4-5A and Dutchtown hosts Catholic in 5-5A.
6, Central (7-2): The Wildcats have lost to straight in 4-5A and face Live Oak in a key Week 10 contest. Both are coming off a loss and seek momentum going into the playoffs.
7, Scotlandville (6-3): After three straight district losses in 4-5A, the Hornets got back on track with a win over Live Oak. Like many others, they want to finish with a win.
8, Live Oak (6-3): Yes, that 4-5A game with Central is an important one for the Eagles, who will no doubt go in wanting to make a statement before the playoffs begin.
9, St. Amant (5-4): Can the Gators be giant-killers in their game with East Ascension? Upsets are part of this long-running rivalry and both teams know this.
10, Livonia (6-2): The Wildcats of 6-4A claimed a key victory over Cecilia last week and now face a showdown with Breaux Bridge with a district title on the line.
On the outside looking in: Plaquemine, Istrouma, St. Michael.
Class 3A and below
1, St. James (9-0): The Wildcats of 9-3A have done nothing but impress so far. But this week’s game with E.D. White is another rivalry game that requires great caution.
2, Ascension Catholic (8-0): The Bulldogs of Class 1A/Division IV have been one of the area’s most consistently impressive teams all year, a trend that is not likely to change this week.
3, Madison Prep (8-1): Parkview Baptist pushed the Chargers to the limit in front of an ESPNU audience. They have nine straight wins and have established themselves as an elite Class 3A team.
4, University (6-3): The Cubs of 7-3A bounced back from their Week 8 loss to Madison Prep and look to put polish things up for the playoffs this week.
5, The Dunham School (8-1): That 21-6 road win over a surging Port Allen team in 8-2A speaks volumes about the development of this team that had some key questions to answer early in the season.
6, Southern Lab (5-3): The Class 1A/Division IV Kittens played a killer schedule early and figure to finish 6-1A play on a high note with a fourth straight win.
7, Episcopal (7-2): Like Dunham, Episcopal posted an impressive road win at East Feliciana last week. And the Knights host Port Allen to finish 8-2A play.
8, Donaldsonville (6-3) and Lutcher (4-5): The Tigers of 9-3A have played a tough schedule and now look to pull it back together after a Week 9 loss to Lutcher. As for the Bulldogs, can they put it together now and be a serious playoff threat? Possibilities aplenty here.
10, Catholic-PC (7-2): The Hornets of 5-1A and Division IV can wrap up a district title year and have earned a spot on this list.
On the outside looking in: Albany, Parkview Baptist, Port Allen, White Castle.