Woodlawn High had already endured one football quarantine to start the season. After two straight wins, the Panthers were on a roll. But now COVID-19 issues have intervened again.
WHS athletic director Elmo Fernandez announced that the Panthers (2-1, 2-0 in District 5-5A) have canceled their Week 6 game at East Ascension due to a contact tracing situation that will lead to player quarantines. The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Woodlawn's most recent opponent, St. Amant, canceled its game with Catholic High due to COVID-19 issues.
“This is tough, but given the circumstances we felt like it was the only thing we could do,” Fernandez said. “We just met for over an hour and discussed it. We have no positive tests, but given the information we have, it was the right decision to make.”
Fernandez said the remaining Woodlawn players will continue to practice. Catholic is now set to play Ruston at 7 p.m. Friday at Grambling. East Ascension has not announced whether it will pursue another game. Last week, the Spartans traveled to Shreveport to play C.E. Byrd after their game with Dutchtown also was canceled by COVID-19 issues. Dutchtown is set to return to action at McKinley Friday night.
The Panthers lost their first two games to a COVID-19 situation that involved a positive test prior to students returning to the classroom in East Baton Rouge Parish. WHS picked up a game with Carroll of Monroe days after that quarantine ended and have won two straight since losing that game.
Football coach Marcus Randall added, “We’ve told our kids all year to take nothing for granted and play every game like it could be your last. You never know what will happen. All we can do is move on and keep working.”