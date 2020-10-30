PORT ALLEN — For the second straight week, Port Allen must’ve figured out the answers to the test.
Coming off a blowout victory over East Feliciana thanks to a big second half, Port Allen scored 19 points in the third quarter to pull away for a 38-12 victory over Northeast on Friday at Guy Otwell Stadium.
How it was won
Port Allen (3-1, 2-0 District 8-2A) did all its damage on the ground. The Pelicans didn’t attempt a pass the entire night but rushed the ball 52 times for 371 yards.
The third quarter proved to be the difference for Port Allen. The score was 6-6 at halftime before Port Allen went on a run. The Pelicans forced two Northeast turnovers and converted them into 13 points. The last score, Mekyle Franklin’s 44-yard run, put Port Allen ahead 25-12 with 5:16 remaining in the third quarter.
Stephen Springer’s interception set up Franklin’s touchdown run.
Port Allen recovered a Northeast fumble on the Northeast 24 on the second play of the third quarter and capitalized two plays later on Jacoby Howard’s 14-yard touchdown run.
Northeast (3-1, 0-1) responded with a quick drive capped by DJ Taylor’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Jerome Thompson. It was the second time the duo hooked up for a score. Taylor connected with Thompson on a 19-yard score just before halftime to tie the game.
Taylor threw for 125 yards and two scores to go with one interception. Thompson caught seven passes for 80 yards and two TDs.
Player of the game
Mekyle Franklin, Port Allen: Franklin had two huge touchdown runs of 32 and 44 yards on the way to 110 yards rushing on eight attempts.
Franklin led the rushing attack, followed by teammates Jordan Antoine with 91 yards and a score and Christian Gantt with 72 yards and a touchdown.
They said it
Port Allen coach Don Gibson: “(Scoring opportunities) were there in the first half. The biggest thing was we just made too many mistakes in the first half. We moved the ball like we needed to, but we got in our own way at times. We went in at halftime and made the necessary adjustments and we played the type of football we needed to play.”
“I’m proud of them. It’s a building block. It’s where we’re headed as a program. We know we still have a long way to go, but I’m just proud of the way these kids fight through adversity. That’s the kind of culture we’ve built around here, and we’ll continue to do that.”
Northeast coach David Masterson: “That turnover was the momentum-shifter. It was tied at half. We had two big plays called back in the first half and instead of being tied, I really felt we should’ve probably been up 20-6. Right before that turnover, I told my defensive coordinator as long as we don’t turn the ball over here, we’ll be all right and the very next play, we did. That shifted everything."