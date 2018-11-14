Denham Springs’ Cade Doughty and Zachary teammates Alex Milazzo and Collier Cranford have played baseball together and against each other for years.
For now, they are District 4-5A rivals. Next year the trio is set to join forces at LSU. Doughty, a versatile shortstop/pitcher signed with the Tigers in a ceremony held at his school Wednesday morning. Milazzo (catcher) and Cranford (infielder) signed in front of the ZHS student body about two hours later.
“I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” said Doughty, who committed after his freshman season. “I was excited this morning. Putting that pen to the piece of paper finally had real meaning for me. The three of us know each other from playing baseball over the years. It is great that we’ll get to be teammates next year.”
Doughty batted .327 as a junior and had 32 RBIs. Both he and Milazzo were part of the USA Baseball 18-and-under collegiate team last summer.
Milazzo overcame an early-season injury to hit .393 and drive in 20 runs for the Broncos last spring. Cranford’s stock rose last spring after he also batted .393 and had 32 RBIs.
“It is awesome to see all the hard work pay off like this,” Milazzo said. “This really is a dream come true for me to be able to sign with LSU.”
Cranford added, “This is a day I’ve been waiting for my whole life. I had butterflies in my stomach all day. In you are from Louisiana, you grow up wanting to play for LSU. It’s amazing to get the chance to play for the best program in the country.”
LSU is set to pick up another notable signee — this one for girls basketball — when Tiara Young signs at 1 p.m. Friday in the Walker High gym. Young is a four-star prospect ranked No. 26 on the ESPNw Hoop Gurlz 100. She averaged 27.2 points and 12 rebounds a game as a junior for Shreveport’s Evangel Christian. The 5-foot-9 Young also was voted the Class 5A MVP last spring.
Other signings/scheduled signings include:
BASKETBALL: Madison Prep guard/forward Jahein Spencer signed with the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
Scotlandville girls post player Ashanti Lavergne is scheduled to sign with South Alabama at 11 a.m. Friday in the school’s library.
BASEBALL: Central pitcher Dalton Aspholm (Southeastern Louisiana University) and Zachary pitcher Zack Farr (LSU Eunice) also signed Wednesday.
SOFTBALL: Players who signed Wednesday include: Brusly pitcher Mary-Kathryn Comeaux (Southeastern), former Central/current LSUE pitcher Heather Zumo (Southeastern) and Brusly pitcher-infielder Saylor Young (Baton Rouge Community College).
SWIMMING: Parkview Baptist’s Jolee Liles is set to sign with LSU at 12:40 p.m. Friday in the school’s café area. She holds three Capital City Swim League records and two LHSAA Division III records.
TRACK AND FIELD: Zachary High middle distance runner Indya Jackson also signed with SLU Wednesday.