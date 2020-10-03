Wondering who else their season-opening games in Week 1?
The list includes Central, Glen Oaks, Northeast, Ascension Catholic, Catholic-Pointe Coupee and East Iberville.
Central scored the most points in its 59-6 victory over Belaire on Thursday night. Catholic-PC trailed early but bounced back to beat Central Private 49-21 Friday night. Here is the breakdown:
East Iberville’s Chris Boudreaux was a top individual performer. He ran for 254 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Varnado.
CENTRAL 59, BELAIRE 6: Jonathan Swift completed 8 of 9 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Class 5A Wildcats to a home win.
Glen Cage ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns, while Malik Hilliard and Heil combined for 108 yards receiving and two TDs.
CATHOLIC-PC 49, CENTRAL PRIVATE 21: At CPS, Kansas State commitment Matthew Langlois ran for 126 yards on 11 carries and scored two TDs for CHSPC. Hunter Beard added 122 yards on 17 carries and scored three TDs for the Hornets.
Central Private's Nash Templet completed 14 of 29 passes for 197 yards and two TDs. Trip Flotte caught seven passes for 138 yards and two TDs for the Redhawks.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 35, SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER 6: In Donaldsonville, the host Bulldogs scored all their points in the first half.
Khai Prean ran for a game-high 106 yards and scored two TDs, including a 43-yard run.
GLEN OAKS 34, THRIVE ACADEMY 8: Malik Haynes scored on an 88-yard kickoff return to start the game, setting a fast pace for the Class 3A Panthers. Haynes later returned a punt 50 yards to set up another score in the game played at McKinley.
Linebacker Jariuss Snearl had 12 solo tackles with four tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble for GOHS. Quarterback Ty’Rich Cox ran for 47 yards and two TDs, while Lejarious Baker gained 39 yards on four carries and scored one TD.
EAST IBERVILLE 38, VARNADO 20: In St. Gabriel, Boudreaux's tally included a 95-yard TD run. Roderique Valentine completed 5 of 7 passes for 115 yards for EIHS in coach Justin Joseph’s debut as the Tigers’ head coach.
Patrick Wells led the Tigers defense with 14 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Jailon Fontenot caught three passes for 80 yards.
NORTHEAST 42, TARA 24: In Pride, the host Vikings rolled up 344 total yards, including 228 yards rushing.
Braylon Welch and Albert Stokes ran for two TDs each. DJ Taylor ran for one TD and tossed a 57-yard TD pass to Ivory Gipson for NHS.