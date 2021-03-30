BRUSLY — With Parkview Baptist holding a four-run lead and facing a Brusly team with the bases loaded and no outs, coach Emrick Jagneaux turned to Hunter Ponson to get out of the jam.
He delivered and got the save to keep the Eagles unbeaten.
Ponson struck out his first batter before forcing a fly ball for the second out. A hit-by-pitch scored a run before he forced Liam Dunn to pop out to Tristan D’Amico to clinch a 6-3 win over Brusly in the district opener for the Panthers on Tuesday.
“Hunter is a guy we go to,” Jagneaux said. “Him and Ryan Harland are our two guys. At the end of the game, we needed a guy to get in there and throw strikes for us. He’s been there before. He’s a three-year starter and he’s been in that position before, so that’s why he got that opportunity.”
Lucas Sorrell picked up the win for Parkview (19-0). Sorrell pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.
D’Amico got the offense started in the first inning with an RBI single to left field. Brusly (8-10) tied the game in the second after Nic Jones scored on an error.
The Panthers took a 2-1 lead in the third thanks to Aiden Braud’s RBI groundout.
The Eagles took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth that put the score at 4-2. Caleb Stelly tripled to score a run before Logan Holmes and Ponson each hit run-scoring singles.
Stelly’s single to left and Holmes’s RBI single scored the two runs for Parkview in the top half of the seventh.
Stelly, Holmes and Brennan Holt led Parkview. with two hits apiece. Holmes and Stelly each drove in two runs.
“We walked too many people tonight. I think we left 12 people on base tonight,” Jagneaux said. “We still ended up scoring six runs, but when you get people on base you have to drive them in. Our kids know that, and we’ll get better at it. There’s no doubt.”
Liam Dunn led Brusly with two hits. Evan Daigle started for Brusly and went 2⅔ innings while allowing one run on four hits with one strikeout.
Greyson Michel pitched in relief, allowing four runs on six hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
“We’ve played good teams so far this year,” Brusly coach Mike Forbes said. “They’re a good team. The thing we need to concern ourselves with is us. A lot of times we don’t do the things we know we need to do to be successful. We’ll be ready to go, and we’ll face them Thursday."