WATSON — Live Oak’s 5-2 win over Catholic High on Thursday night brought its own theatrics to the first day of the All Star Automotive tournament.
Trailing 3-0 into the sixth, the Bears brought some suspense, closing the lead to one run. Live Oak brought all the heroes, though. Senior reliever Ethan Prescott came in with runners on to notch the final outs of the inning with the bases loaded.
Renton Childers then provided the fiery conclusion when he smacked a two-run homer over the left-field fence in his only plate appearance in the bottom of the sixth to give the Eagles more cushion.
For the first five innings, though, it was the Dawson Curtain show for Live Oak. Curtain hit leadoff man Addison Ainsworth in the elbow with the first pitch to open the game.
But Curtain was otherwise solid in his debut performance, allowing just one baserunner to reach second base and notching four strikeouts in the process. The Bears’ first hit off of Dawson came when designated hitter Daniel Harden lined a single into center field.
Prescott Marsh matched Curtain stride-for-stride until the bottom of the third inning, when Eagles second baseman Grant Landry lined a grounder into right field, scoring Reid Broussard from second. Marsh surrendered another run in the bottom of the fourth on Blaise Priester’s triple. Grant Landry scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Eagles a three-run lead.
When Eagles coach Jesse Cassard opted to go with Tanner Roberts in the top of the sixth, the Bears made their move: With a pair of runners on, Catholic first baseman and UL commitment Mason Zambo laced a double to deep right field, scoring both runners.
Prescott came on in relief of Roberts and managed to strikeout Daniel Harden with the bases loaded before ending the inning by coaxing Cole Cranford into a groundout to shortstop. Live Oak’s Renton Childers took a hanging breaking ball over the left-field fence in the bottom of the sixth inning, closing out the Eagles’ scoring for the game.
Childers and Zambo led their teams with two RBIs each, while Priester added a pair of hits for the Eagles.