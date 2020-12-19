A year like no other deserves a championship event with the same imagery, right? The LHSAA’s Prep Classic set for Dec. 27-30 figures to be just that.
Four days at Northwestern State in Natchitoches will be different than three at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Defending champions Acadiana, Karr, Oak Grove, St. Thomas More, Lafayette Christian and Ouachita Christian bring a familiar feel.
But with newcomers like Alexandria Senior High (Class 5A) and Grand Lake (1A) there is a different look too.
Baton Rouge’s two remaining teams, Catholic High (8-2) and Madison Prep (9-2), certainly factor into the equation. Here is a breakdown:
Locally speaking
Catholic makes its fourth straight Division I title-game appearance under coach Gabe Fertitta. The fourth-seeded Bears have won two titles since 2015 and were the runner-up the past two years. They face No. 3 Byrd (10-0) at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Turpin Stadium to help open the Prep Classic.
Ninth-seeded Madison Prep (9-2) meets No. 2 Union Parish (11-0) at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, the final day of the Classic. It is MPA's second Prep Classic appearance. In 2016, the Chargers were 2A runners-up.
The challenge is not a new one — MPA lost to Union 35-26 in the quarterfinals last year. Union won a 3A title in 2013.
“I have not had a chance to see (Union) on film yet, but I assume they look a whole lot like they did last year,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “This group has been very business-like and focused. They keep me in check. When I get excited or start to look ahead, they remind me, ‘Coach, we got to go 1-0 this week.’ ”
Byrd, a full magnet school, won the LHSAA’s 2A title in 1949 and was the runner-up to Rummel in the first Division I select game in 2013.
Catholic scaled back practices because of exams last week. Fertitta provided a lesson, giving his team a presentation about Byrd as a school.
“We are familiar with open dates and how to handle them,” Catholic’s Fertitta said. “We’ll go back to practice Monday. Some people may be surprised we’re not playing another Catholic League team.
"One of the things about the select division is we don’t get to play teams like Byrd that often. We welcome the opportunity.”
Other games
None of the nonselect games are rematches from 2019. Two of the select games are.
In Division II, top-seeded De La Salle (9-0) and No. 2 St. Thomas More (9-0) meet again. STM won 58-10 last year. A year ago, No. 5 Lafayette Christian (8-1) beat No. 2 St. Charles Catholic (7-2) to win the Division III crown.
But everybody loves as a good Cinderella story, and this Prep Classic has two.
Alexandria makes its Prep Classic debut and looks to become the first Rapides Parish team to win an LHSAA title since Pineville won the 2A title in 1960.
In 1A, Grand Lake (8-1) has had a football team for less than 10 years. The Hornets never had a winning season until this year. After Hurricanes Laura and Delta, most players and their families are living in either damaged homes or trailers.
Northwestern, of course, debuts as a host site, thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Until 2020, Shreveport's Independence Stadium (2005) was the only site other than the Superdome to host the Prep Classic.