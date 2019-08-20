The echoes of former University High volleyball players continue to reflect off the walls of the Cubs gymnasium and have an impact on the program.
Seniors Taylor Bush and Maggie Segar, who earned all-district honors last season when U-High advanced to the Division III championship match, each had role models when they first joined the Cubs team.
Bush, the Cubs' libero, was selected to the all-metro and voted s the district’s defensive MVP last season. Finding her fit on the team was made easier by former libero Jill Jones.
“I knew my role coming into high school,” Bush said. “There are other girls that are bigger and jump higher so I knew my role would be as a defensive player. I had a role model (Jones) to look up to so I tried to fill her shoes.”
Segar was influenced by setter Cathryn Coulter. Playing for the Cubs varsity since she was a freshman, Segar has allowed U-High coach Bonita Johnson to run a 5-1 offense with confidence.
“As I got older I really started to look up to (Coulter) and her decision making, and the different sets she would make. It made me want to be as good as her, and when she graduated I worked my way up. Now that we’re seniors we know what to do.”
Another former player whose presence is still felt is Brionna Ross, who left the U-High community saddened and stunned when she died in her sleep as the result of viral pneumonia following an early-season match in 2017. Ross would made this a three-member senior class for the Cubs.
“Our motto this season is ‘All out, all season for 12,’” Bush said of the team’s tribute to Ross, who wore number 12. “This would have been her senior year, and we wanted to dedicate the season to her because it would have been so special for her. Every game, every play, every point is to honor her.”
One of the traditions U-High coach Bonita Johnson has introduced is a team cheer when U-High scores the 12th point in a set. The cheer involves players on the court, as well as coaches and players on the bench. It has evolved since its inception.
“The 12th point cheer used to be about us making it halfway through the set and playing hard the rest of the way,” Segar said. “After (Ross) passed it took on a new meaning for us because 12 was her number.”
As part of its dedication to Ross, U-High will try to take its season one step further than last year’s, when the Cubs lost 3-0 to Archbishop Hannan in the Division III championship contest. New pieces will need to mesh with old ones for that to happen.
“I feel like we have a lot coming back, but we have to find our way in order to compete at the level we were at last year,” Johnson said.
The Cubs lost a defensive specialist and two outside hitters, but help is on the way, according to Johnson. Ceira Ross, the younger sister of Brionna Ross, will play right side hitter, a spot formerly occupied by her sister.