Cross Country
St. Joseph's Academy Invitational
At Highland Road Park
Boys
Team scores: 1. Jesuit, 55. 2. Catholic High, 67. 3. Mandeville, 135. 4. Brother Martin, 151. 5. E.D. White, 163. 6. Zachary, 217. 7. St. Michael, 225. 8. St. Paul’s, 234. 9. Dunham, 249. 10. Holy Cross, 259. 11. University Lab, 272. 12. Episcopal, 312. 13. Fontainebleau, 344. 14. Dutchtown, 376. 15. Denham Springs, 414. 16. Walker, 427. 17. Live Oak, 440. 18. Vandebilt Catholic, 441. 19. Christ Episcopal, 477. 20. Ponchatoula, 495. 21. St. Thomas Aquinas, 554.
Top individuals: 1. Evan Pardo, St. Paul’s, 15:19.69. 2. Braedon Methvin, E.D. White, 15:23.64. 3. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 15:27.46. 4. Owen Jensen, Fontainebleau, 15:39.73. 5. Michael Vocke, Jesuit, 15:43.15. 6. Jack Wallace, 15:44.31. 7. Mitchell Domangue, Mandeville, 15:45.12. 8. Lyric Lee, Holy Cross, 15:46.67. 9. John Hall Hays, University Lab, 15:49.71. 10. Blaison Treuil, Catholic High, 15:49.97. 11. Lucas Sampedro, Jesuit, 15:50.32. 12. Max Guillot, Catholic High, 15:52.82. 13. Bailey Faulk, Catholic High, 15:53.37. 14. Owen Simon, Catholic High, 15:54.65. 15. Rhen Langley, Zachary, 15:54.76.
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph, 32. 2. Vandebilt Catholic, 77. 3. Episcopal, 4. Fontainebleau, 149. 5. Dominican, 153. 6. E.D. White, 189. 7. Mount Carmel, 204. 8. St. Scholastica, 214. 9. Mandeville, 277. 10. Ponchatoula, 283. 11. St. Michael, 284. 12. Live Oak, 300. 13. Zachary, 346. 14. University Lab, 362. 15. Walker, 399. 16. St. Thomas Aquinas, 409. 17. West Feliciana, 409. 18. Dutchtown, 420.
Top individuals: 1. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph, 17:36.40. 2. Kelsey Major, Dominican, 17:48.37. 3. Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt Catholic, 18:08.05. 4. Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt Catholic, 18:09.51. 5. Joslyn Crosby, Parkway, 18:15.22. 6. Sella Vincent, St. Joseph, 18:35.02. 7. Callie Hardy, Episcopal, 18:42.35. 8. Madeline Gardiner, St. Joseph, 18:44.29. 9. Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episopal, 18:44.71. 10. Emma Claire Hendry, St. Joseph, 18:48.34. 11. Riley Ries, Dunham, 18:50.32. 12. Ashlyn Anderson, Fontainebleau, 18:51.60. 13. Marley Richard, Ponchatoula, 18:52.39. 14. Brynn Duggan, St. Joseph, 18:55.08. 15. Morgan Trauth, Dominican, 18:55.31.
2020 Brusly’s Cinclare run on the Leveee Cross Country
Boys
Team scores: 1. Lutcher, 46. 2. St. Amant, 61. 3. Scotlandville, 76. 4. Slaughter Community Charter, 118. 5. Baton Rouge High, 123. 6. Covenant Christian, 175. 7. Woodlawn, 180. 8. Central, 189. 9. Livonia, 225. 10. White Castle, 243.
Top individuals: 1. Cameron Bourgeois, East Ascension, 15:18.52. 2. Dominick Baptiste, Scotlandville, 15:52.72. 3. Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 15:53.54. 4. Kade Esquivel, Lutcher, 16:40.62. 5. Easton Jarreau, St. Amant, 16:56.84. 6. Reid Bodin, Lutcher, 17:03.55. 7. Joseph Geier, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 17:05.86. 8. Christian Giambrone, Covenant Christian, 17:05.86. 9. Logan Adams, Central, 17:14.45. 10. Ralston Graves, Baton Rouge High, 17:22.59.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Baton Rouge, 53. 2. Albany, 55. 3. Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 60. 4. St. Amant, 70. 5. Scotlandville, 117. 6. Madison Prep, 144.
Top individuals: 1. Cayden Boudreaux, Albany, 18:54.91. 2. Layla Clement, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 19:39.38. 3. Katie Hedrick, Archbishop Chapelle, 19:57.55. 4. A’Mya Taylor, Albany, 20:20.13. 5. Alicia Stanga, East Ascension, 20:51.52. 6. Sophia Fernandez, Archbishop Chapelle, 21:12.45. 7. Skyler Bennett, St. Amant, 21:26.46. 8. Madison Spears, Livonia, 21:35.39. 9. Mya Bascom, St. Amant, 22:06.57. 10. Layden Jack, Scotlandville, 22:22.83.
Swimming
Capital City Swim League
At Crawfish Aquatics Pool
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph's Academy, 548. 2, St. Amant, 307. 3, Zachary, 209. 4, Walker, 173. 5, East Ascension, 61. 6, St. Michael, 46. 7, Holden, 41. 8, Liberty, 25. 9, East Iberville, 16. 10, Southern Lab, 1.
Top individuals
200-yard medley relay: 1, St. Joseph's 2:02.65. 2, Zachary 2:18.19. 3, St. Amant 2:19.26.
200 freestyle: 1, CeCe Werth, SJA, 2:02.54. 2, Gabrielle Joffrion, SJA, 2:04.09. 3, Olivia Brunet, St. Amant, 2:07.05.
200 individual medley: 1, Anna Webre, SJA, 2:23.04. 2, Caroline Beck, SJA, 2:24.97. 3, Reed Talley, SJA, 2:32.63.
50 freestyle: 1, Amanda Andrews, SJA, 26.91. 2, Abby Yoes, ZHS, 27.03. 3, Julia Brinson, SJA, 27.21.
100 butterfly: 1, Amanda Andrews, SJA, 1:01.99. 2, Anna Webre, SJA, 1:06.11. 3, Emily Bourgeois, St. Amant, 1:07.32.
100 freestyle: 1, Caroline Munson, SJA, 58.73. 2, Julia Brinson, SJA, 59.98. 3, Laura Purgerson, SJA, 1:00.16.
500 freestyle: 1, CeCe Werth, SJA, 5:20.19. 2, Olivia Brunet, St. Amant, 5:46.32. 3, Meredith Martin, SJA, 5:50.22.
200 freestyle relay: 1, St. Joseph's 1:58.53. 2, St. Amant 2:00.51. 3, Zachary 2:02.12.
100 backstroke: 1, Caroline Munson, SJA, 1:05.81. 2, Gabrielle Joffrion, SJA, 1:05.98. 3, Emily Bourgeois, St. Amant, 1:08.97.
100 breaststroke: 1, Caroline Beck, SJA, 1:14.81. 2, Sadie O'Keefe, ZHS, 1:21.79. 3, Erin Hollis, Erin, SJA, 1:24.62.
400 freestyle relay: 1, St. Amant 4:39.31. 2, Walker 5:13.40. 3, East Ascension 5:13.76.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic, 639. 2, Zachary, 232. 3, East Ascension, 194. 4, St. Amant, 153. 5, Liberty, 128. 6, The Dunham School, 108. 7, Walker, 77. 8, St. Michael, 7.
Top individuals
200 medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:39.52. 2, Zachary 1:56.23. 3, Liberty 1:58.24.
200 freestyle: 1, William DeJean, CHS, 1:47.52. 2, Riley Brown, Liberty, 1:47.57. 3, Sean Melancon, CHS, 1:53.63.
200 IM: 1, Joseph Duncan, CHS, 2:03.11. 2, William Kitto IV, CHS, 2:04.94. 3, Briggs Bargas, CHS, 2:17.53.
50 freestyle: 1, Mitchell Gillem, CHS, 22.03. 2, Brenton Cooper, EAHS, 22.59. 3, Sammy Smith, CHS, 23.93.
100 butterfly: 1, Garrett Accardo, CHS, 54.55. 2, Will Cooper, CHS, 56.01. 3, Thomas Bellanger, CHS, 59.06.
100 freestyle: 1, Joseph Duncan, CHS, 49.57. 2, Mitchell Gillem, CHS, 50.19. 3, Brenton Cooper, , EAHS, 50.50.
500 freestyle: 1, William DeJean, CHS, 4:51.04. 2, Will Cooper, CHS, 4:51.52. 3, Patrick Murphy, Dunham, 5:08.75.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:34.05. 2, Zachary 1:42.64. 3, St. Amant 1:59.95.
100 backstroke: 1, Riley Brown, Liberty, 54.58. 2, Stewart Black, CHS, 54.61. 3, Adam Werth, CHS, 59.92.
100 breaststroke: 1, Garrett Accardo, CHS, 1:03.05. 2, Sean Melancon, CHS, 1:06.88. 3, William Bright, CHS, 1:07.47.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 3:17.48. 2, East Ascension 3:57.51. 3, The Dunham School 4:08.79.