The traditional staggered start for the LHSAA’s football playoffs begins this week with all nonselect schools playing and the top select schools at home with bye weeks.
Even before the LHSAA released brackets for the five nonselect classes and four select divisions, my boss made a statement I had to ponder.
“This is more like Week 11 of the regular season than the playoffs, right?” he asked.
The statement makes a valid point. When all teams are not playing, including the top teams, it is natural to feel like something is missing.
My approach is different. The task is to focus on what is in front of you. My goal to is to look at the matchups.
Why? Because it is not always about records. Teams that endured injuries or hardships during the regular season might be that wolf in sheep’s clothing.
All winning records are not equal. Strength of schedule is a big factor. I also look at a team's final regular-season opponents. Did they get the challenge needed to be playoff ready? Can Team A defense the offensive system Team B runs?
Yes, many first round/bidistrict games will not be close. It happens a lot when a top-five seed plays a lower seed. With all that said, let's ponder these games:
DENHAM SPRINGS AT CENTRAL: Will the District 4-5A rematch be close? Will their rivalry factor in?
When Central beat Denham Springs 34-7 in the regular season, the Yellow Jackets had just lost quarterback Reese Mooney to a season-ending injury. In fairness, both teams have grown over the past month.
Freshman Jerry Horne has stabilized the quarterback situation for the Yellow Jackets. Central’s first-year starters have matured. The Yellow Jackets can’t give Central anything easy. Central cannot overlook Denham Springs.
ST. MICHAEL AT PARKVIEW BAPTIST: The schools are located just a few miles apart. They play district in different classes and face each other in a Division II select matchup.
Lots of unknowns. No common opponents or many reference points. Can somebody surge ahead early? Or will they have to figure out what works.
At the end of the night, one team will get a significant playoff victory and move on to the quarterfinals.
PLAQUEMINE AT SALMEN: The Green Devils (4-4) might not look like a threat to the Spartans (7-2). But with four straight wins under interim coach Ron LeJeune, Plaquemine has picked up the pace.
The Green Devils have put as many players in the college ranks as a anyone over the past decade. They are a year removed from a quarterfinal berth. Could they be the wolf in sheep’s clothing?
Parting shots
Dutchtown goes to Acadiana as a No. 26 seed to play Acadiana. The Griffins have to stop Acadiana's veer while the Wreckin' Rams try to slow Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson, a Tennessee commitment.
Speaking of playoff opposites ... Carencro is the defending 4A champion and a No. 18 seed. The Bears play at No. 15 Belaire, which hosts a playoff game for the first time since 2003.