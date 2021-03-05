Same great game, different stage, new hero.
A year after University High advanced to the Division II state championship game on a last-second free throw from Bryce Brown over De La Salle, the Cubs leaned on his twin brother with a berth in the semifinals on the line.
After No. 1 U-High held the ball for the final shot in a tie game Brock Brown took a pass from his brother, made his move from the right side of the lane with 5 seconds left and hit a contested 5-footer with two seconds showing to lift the Cubs to a 47-45 quarterfinal victory Friday over No. 8 De La Salle.
“We don’t like losing,” Brock Brown said of the motivation that drives him and his brother. “Whenever we have a chance to make a shot, we’re going to take it and try and win it.”
De La Salle attempted to go the length of the court, but Ja’Kobe Walker’s pass for Leonard Jackson was deflected and led to a scramble in the lane when the buzzer sounded.
U-High (26-4) advanced to next week’s semifinal where they will have a familiar foe waiting. The Cubs swept a pair of regular-season matchups against No. 5 St. Michael the Archangel, a 63-39 winner over E.D. White.
U-High’s Collin Coates scored 11 of his team-high 19 points in the first half, and Zaren James added 11.
“Once they tied it up and if they were going to sit in a zone, and I’ve got the Browns, don’t overcoach it,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “Hold the ball, get the last shot and try and get the ball in either Bryce of Brock’s hands and try and see if they can hit the game-winner.”
It was an all-too-familiar conclusion for De La Salle (12-9) which watched Bryce Brown sink a last-second free throw last season to send U-High to the state final, 56-55.
“Last year was really a disappointment because the game ended on a foul call,” De La Salle coach Paul Kelly said. “This year I told the team we shouldn’t hang our heads at all. I thought we defended well on the last possession.”
The fourth 3-pointer for De La Salle’s leading scorer Eamon Kelly (14 points) tied the game at 45-all with 1:15 to play, setting the scene for U-High’s late-game theatrics.
By his own admission Brock Brown, who finished with six points, hadn’t enjoyed a memorable shooting night until finding just enough of a crease in De La Salle’s 2-3 zone to drive and knock down the game-winner.
“Every shot I put up I know the next one’s going to go in,” he said. “You keep shooting and eventually it’s going to go in. I kept having that approach and at the end, it came true.”