The most celebrated player in LSU's 2019 recruiting class put on an encore performance for some of his biggest fans Wednesday morning.
The Dunham School's Derek Stingley Jr. signed his letter of intent to attend LSU during a Christmas assembly for elementary school students in the school's Brown-Holt Chapel Arts Center.
Stingley, who is set to enroll at LSU in January, then joined a group of Dunham teachers on stage for a special rendition of the "12 Days of Christmas."
The five-star recruit who committed to LSU over the summer is favorite of the younger students at the school, giving piggyback rides and high-fives.
Stingley is rated as the nation's No. 1 cornerback prospect and is rated the nation's top overall prospect by Rivals.com. In five seasons at Dunham, Stingley never gave up a touchdown pass. He had 27 career interceptions.