The road to a first state championship is seldom easy. Which is why East Iberville basketball coach Mark Temple can smile now when he recalls the first summer league game his team played.
“All these girls were seventh and eighth graders,” Temple recalled. “We played Lee (now Liberty) and it was Valencia’s (Wilson) first year too. We lost 76-19 and I said to myself. ‘We have got some work to do.’
“Baton Rouge area girls basketball is whole another level, which I knew. And to come from that point to get where we are is amazing. It is very humbling.”
From humbling loss to the LHSAA’s Class 1A title in five years has been quite a journey for the Tigers, who finished with a 25-6 record and were tested in their first appearance in an LHSAA title game.
Watching his team come back from a 16-point deficit to beat Northwood-Lena 50-46 in the title game was just one illustration of how far EIHS has come.
“They gained confidence and were so determined,” Temple said. “If we fell behind like that last year we would have lost.
"One of the things we talked about a lot during and after (COVID-19) quarantine taking advantage of every single day … making the most of every game. I think we did that.”
Winning an LHSAA title was just part of Temple’s objective when he took the East Iberville job. His goal was to have at least one player from this senior class sign to play in college. Two have already signed.
“Winning basketball games is only part of this,” Temple said. “Being able to watch these girls grow and mature in the young women they are has been a joy.
“They have become leaders and better students. We had the salutatorian on our team. It was a great year.”