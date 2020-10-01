Three positive cases of COVID-19 among players on the Woodlawn High football team has prompted the East Baton Rouge Parish school system to cancel the Panthers’ season-opening home game scheduled for Friday night.
The outbreak is significant enough that the entire football team and its coaching staff have been placed in quarantine for 14 days.
Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the school system, said the quarantine decision was based on a recommendation from the Louisiana Department of Health.
In a news release, Gast said the game between Woodlawn and Riverside Academy was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” due to unconfirmed presumptive cases in addition to the three positive cases. Gast also said that all football activities at Woodlawn have been suspended until further notice. Contact tracing is being conducted and that close school contacts of the players cited as cases will be notified, she said.
Ouachita Parish High of Monroe, Belle Chasse and Hammond’s St. Thomas Aquinas are among the LHSAA schools statewide that previously announced canceling Week 1 games because of COVID-19 issues.
“While we recognize that both schools were looking forward to this game, the safety of students, staff and all involved is our top priority. We thank the Panther Family and the Riverside Community for their understanding, compassion and support,” Gast said in the news release.