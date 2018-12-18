The first time Ramona Harris saw college coaches at her younger son Tylor's middle-school football games, she knew the family game plan would change.

“Tylor was a different type of player. He got attention as he grew when he was in high school,” Harris said. “The skills Christian has are different and you saw them earlier. He got attention earlier and we adjusted.”

When University High’s Christian Harris signs with Alabama on Wednesday it will end a process that started for the Harris family about seven years ago when older son Tylor was a defensive lineman at Episcopal.

The fact that Christian Harris gets to sign with the Crimson Tide in December, not February, is just another wrinkle to an upgraded recruiting-commitment plan the Harrises say worked for both sons.

Tylor Harris played at Wake Forest, then spent two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The experiences Ramona Harris and her husband, J.J., had during their older son’s recruitment prepared the family for Christian Harris’ time in the spotlight.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Harris is the nation’s No. 9 recruit as an inside linebacker, a position he will play for the first time at the All-American Bowl next month in San Antonio.

“The early signing period changes your timeline. You have to be organized. We set up summer visits so there were less conflicts with the high school season,” she said. “We told Christian that this is his first big adult decision. Of course, we told him know we would be there every step of the way.”

Christian Harris sees signing on Wednesday as a relief and the end to a process that brought some surprises.

“I am glad the recruiting part of over. It was stressful,” Christian Harris said. “The thing I did not expect was the relationships you build. You get to know coaches and the players at the schools who recruit you. There’s a bond. I picked Alabama, but I respect all the programs and coaches who recruited me.”

The Harrises met Les and Kathy Miles through summer track when Ben Miles and Christian Harris were on the same team as youngsters. Ramona Harris said Les Miles calls from time to time to check on both sons and has offered insight as a college coach after he left LSU.

Tylor Harris’ recruitment was altered by a leg injury suffered in Episcopal’s playoff loss to Winnfield. He chose Wake Forest over Stanford and Louisiana Tech after asking each school a series of academic/athletic-related questions he formulated.

Christian Harris used the same process and it led him to change his commitment from Texas A&M to Alabama following an official visit in conjunction with the Iron Bowl.

“People came at Christian at a younger age,” J.J. Harris said. “He is higher profile. But in general recruiting is much more aggressive now. You have to take the emotion out of it because everyone tells you how great you are. Bottom line is you have to make the best decision for your life, college major, football … everything.”