The Baton Rouge High School Athletic Hall of Fame is getting a new start and nominations for a 2019 induction class will be accepted between Sept. 3 and Oct. 31.
Nomination guidelines can be picked up at the school’s main office or can be found on its website at brhms.com. For more information, call BRHS Athletic Director Kevin Nee at (225) 383-0520 or by email at knee@ebrschools.org.
Officials meeting Wednesday
The Baton Rouge Area Basketball Officials Association meet each at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Family Christian Academy gym, starting this week.
These meetings are training sessions primarily for new officials before the high school season. Those interested can contact President Harry Jenkins at (225) 892-7042 or assignment secretary Mike Sommer at (225) 907-3042.
Warriors get track
St. Michael the Archangel has used limestone to carve out its own three-lane practice track around the school’s football practice facility.
“It is a 400-meter track that is accurate within two inches,” SMHS track and cross country coach Neil Borel said. “I used my classes to help figure out the distances and depth of limestone we used. Real-life applications for math.”
Borel said the Warriors’ boys cross country team may give the new track a test run as early as Wednesday.
Passages, tributes
Julie Fresina, the wife of Central assistant coach Frank Fresina, died of cancer Sunday night. Visitation is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday before 11 a.m. services at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
The family asks that donations in Julie Fresina’s name be made to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, Catholic High or any other charity of choice.
• A tribute to the late Todd Fruge, a nonfaculty coach and Saints’ fan involved in a memorable Lambeau Leap last fall, is in place for the St. Michael football team. The Warriors have “TF” decals on their helmets to honor Fruge who lost his battle to cancer over the summer.