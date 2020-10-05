Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (1-0): Expectations are high and the Bears were steady in their opening win over U-High. They face a huge test Wednesday when they host Karr.
2, Zachary (1-0): The Broncos started slow, got tested, and showed poise to prevail all while learning much about themselves against a talented St. Aug team.
3, Dutchtown (1-0): Sophomore RB Dylan Sampson cemented his status as a playmaker on offense and special teams in a win over Covington.
4, East Ascension (1-0): Defense continues to be the linchpin in just about everything the Spartans do. Improvement on offense is crucial moving forward.
5, Walker (1-0) and Scotlandville (1-0): Yeah … that was close for the Hornets. The good news is Scotlandville used big plays to come from behind to beat Captain Shreve on the road. Not so close was Walker’s big early lead and runaway win over Fontainebleau.
7, Central (1-0): The Wildcats notched a big win in their season debut at their renovated stadium. A matchup this week with 1A Southern Lab will offer a different test.
8, St. Amant (1-0): The Gators certainly punched all the right buttons in a Week 1 win with QB Cole Poirrier and RB Reggie Sims playing lead roles.
9, Plaquemine (0-1): Yes, the Class 4A Green Devils lost big on the road to STM. That under-fire training usually serves PHS well.
10. Livonia (1-0): The 4A Wildcats opened the year with a win over Port Allen and travel to play Class 5A Alexandria Thursday night.
On the outside looking in: Denham Springs, Istrouma.
Class 3A and below
1. St. James (1-0): Make that 16 wins in a row for the Wildcats as they begin their Class 3A title defense. No need to rebuild here … just reload.
2, Madison Prep (1-0): The Class 3A Chargers were impressive in a shutout victory over 4A Istrouma Friday night. Plenty of weapons return.
3, University (0-1): Yes, the Cubs lost last week to 5A Catholic. Call it prep work as they prepare to battle Madison Prep and others in District 7-3A.
4. Southern Lab (1-0): The 1A Kittens return a solid nucleus of players and like others on the list have something to prove after back-to-back semifinal playoff losses.
5. Lutcher (1-0): A solid group of experienced linemen is the key as the Bulldogs look to return to 3A elite status and test rival St. James in 9-3A.
6. Brusly (1-0): The Panthers play Madison Prep this week, which will be a crucial measuring stick for a BHS program coming off its first quarterfinal berth in 2019.
7. Catholic-PC (1-0) and Episcopal (1-0): A lot to like here with CHSPC coming off a Division IV select runner-up finish. Division III EHS set a fast pace with a huge win over Country Day.
9. Parkview Baptist (1-0): The Eagles put together the best rally last week, scoring 27 straight points to upend Dunham in overtime last Friday.
10. The Dunham School (0-1): Sure, Tigers lost to the Eagles but sometimes an early season loss can set the tone for big things later.
On the outside looking in: Albany, East Iberville, Glen Oaks, Port Allen, West Feliciana.