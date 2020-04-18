Istrouma High football coach Jeremy Gradney knew that hand-timed 40-yard dashes could be misleading. So he asked Le’Veon Moss to run again.
“When Le’Veon came to us as a freshman, we timed him at 4.6 in the 40 that fall, which is real good for a young guy,” Gradney said. “When he ran a 4.33 last spring I thought, ‘Can that be right?’ When he ran again it was under 4.4. Even if it was a hand time … that was really fast.”
Stories like that are the stuff legends grow from. Moss has an ever-growing following among college recruiters going into his junior year. Eyebrows were raised when the 6-foot, 195-pound running back got an offer from LSU in February. Mississippi State, Memphis and Miami were next. Alabama offered earlier this week.
“It’s exciting to get offers like that,” Moss said. “I mean, LSU is my dream school, and I so happy when coach told me about the offer. But I still have two years in high school. There’s a lot to do and work on.”
Colleges are not the only ones taking notice. After one varsity season — Istrouma’s first since 2012 — Moss has landed near the top of recruiting charts. He is rated the No. 4 running back nationally for 2022 by 247Sports and is No. 3 in Louisiana’s 2022 class, behind St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston and Neville offensive lineman Will Campbell.
Another marquee recruit, St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard, the son former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard, is No. 4 in Louisiana’s 247 rankings for 2022.
Could Moss be the best high school running back most fans in Baton Rouge have not seen? Could he become the school's best running back since Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon played for the Indians in the 1950s? Istrouma running backs coach Marcel Banye thinks so.
“I said after we played Capitol in the jamboree that Le’Veon would be one of the best in Baton Rouge in the last 20 years,” said Banye, a former Woodlawn High player. “Now that is not to say that things came easy for him. When we were losing games early in last year, he got frustrated and angry. We challenged him to become a leader.”
Moss responded. He led the Indians to a share of the District 7-4A title, the school’s first in football since 2003. Moss finished with 1,254 rushing yards, a 13.3 yards per carry average and 16 touchdowns. He earned Class 4A All-State honors as a return specialist after returning three of five kickoffs he received for TDs and a whopping 58.2 yards.
Gradney praises Moss for his patience as a runner. He will wait for the offensive line to provide an opening and often cuts back against the grain, a skill he perfected at Brookstown Middle School.
Moss says patience has not always been one of his virtues as a runner, going back to his days with the South Baton Rouge Rams.
“When I was younger, I always tied to get to the outside and then outrun everybody,” Moss said. “I didn’t have a lot of patience. But I learned that if I wait, the line when open a hole. As soon as I see a crease … I hit it.”
Moss initially enrolled at Madison Prep, but moved to Istrouma, which is also located in his home attendance zone. Moss plans a college major in engineering and is patiently working to pushing his grade-point average closer to a 3.0.
Patience also has been a virtue for Moss during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which shut down schools last month. He runs at nearby Howell Park and uses weights owned by a relative to stay in shape.
“I text and check in with the guys just about every day,” Moss said. “I ask them to come run at the park. It’s tough, because we won’t have spring (practice). I’m ready for us to get started.”