Girls just want to have fun, and win at powerlifting. That premise may not sound too plausible to some people.
Turning what others deem impossible into reality is one of the things the Lutcher powerlifting team does each and every year. After winning an unprecedented 15th straight state title in March, Lutcher has been selected as The Advocate’s 2022 Girls Team of the Year.
“They all have really good attitudes and a more playful approach to what we do,” Lutcher coach Joe Magendie said. “When a meet starts, it’s go time and they know that.
“Up until the meet starts, it’s playtime. They have fun when they practice and at meets. Once they get started with this sport, it becomes a way of life. They enjoy it, and they always want to win.”
There are two important things to know about this team, and about the Bulldogs’ title dominance. Lutcher’s string of girls powerlifting titles started seven years before the LHSAA sanctioned the sport in 2014. To put that in perspective, the freshmen and sophomores on the current team were babies then.
And the 2021-22 team, which finished 41 points ahead of the second-place team in Division III-Class 3A, had just two seniors — 123-pound champion Raegan Martin and Kassie Montz, a third-place finisher at 198. Lutcher sophomores Blair Ursin (148 pounds, light platform) and Malaya “Sugar” Mitchell (165, heavy platform) were the Outstanding Lifters in Division III at the LHSAA meet.
Lutcher also won six of the 11 weight classes at the LHSAA meet in Monroe.
“This is a very young team, and to score as many points as we did at state was impressive,” Magendie said. “We train the majority of the year … but maybe not quite as much as I would like.
"Once they start with it, they want to see the season through and see how good we can be.”
Team of the Year Finalist
St. Joseph’s Academy cross country
The Redstickers are the gold standard in Louisiana, with six consecutive Class 5A titles. SJA has not lost a meet in Louisiana in 5½ years. The Redstickers’ deep roster makes earning a spot in the top seven competitive and keeps opponents guessing. A perfect score of 15 points at the Metro meet and a No. 1 ranking in all classes were among their 2021 highlights.
Team of the Year Finalist
Southern Lab basketball
Everybody loves a Cinderella story, and the Class 1A/Division IV Kittens (21-10) were one of the best in LHSAA sports in 2021-22. Southern Lab had not fielded a varsity girls team since 2017-18 because of reduced numbers. In a varsity debut powered by underclass players and middle schoolers, a young roster won the Division IV LHSAA title — the school’s first in girls basketball since 2004.