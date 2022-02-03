The term triple-double usually refers to a top individual basketball performance. Credit three local high school soccer programs for putting their own playoff spin to it.
Episcopal, St. Michael and University High will all host regional-round boys/girls doubleheaders Saturday at their respective fields. It will be the first playoff action of the year for all three schools.
Division IV Episcopal kicks off the action at 10:30 a.m. The sixth-seeded Episcopal girls (12-5-2) host No. 11 Episcopal School of Acadiana in that first game. The third-seeded Episcopal boys (15-5-1) then meet No. 14 Country Day at 1 p.m.
At noon, the third-seeded St. Michael girls (13-4-5) host No. 19 Pearl River at noon with the No. 8 Warriors (12-6-3) facing ninth-seeded Leesville at 2:30 p.m. in boys action.
The top-seeded U-High girls (13-3-4) take on No. 16 Cabrini at 3:30 p.m. New Orleans Military & Maritime, a No. 15 seed, faces the second-seeded U-High boys (17-2-3) at 6 p.m.
You again?
How much can time change things? Denham Springs and St. Amant boys will find out at 5 p.m. Saturday when the fifth-seeded Gators (16-1-6) host No. 12 DSHS (12-5-4) in Division I regional action.
The teams do not play in the same district, but they did play at The Pit earlier this season. St. Amant beat the Yellow Jackets 2-0 on Nov. 21.
Look at No. 1
Reigning Division I champion Catholic High (15-0-3) is the area’s other No. 1 seed. The Bears host 16th-seeded Lafayette High at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Two other local teams play top seeds. The Dunham School girls (9-9-4) are the 16th seed in Division IV and travel to Catholic-New Iberia at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Parkview Baptist boys, also a No. 16 seed, travel to Houma to take on No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic in Division III action at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Regional playoff schedule
Boys
Friday
Division II
No. 13 Live Oak (12-9-2) at No. 4 Neville (13-4-1), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Division I
No. 10 Dutchtown (10-5-4) at No. 7 Brother Martin (9-5-6), 11 a.m. at Pan American Stadium
No. 2 Jesuit (15-2-5) at Baton Rouge High (9-11-2), 1 p.m.
No. 16 Lafayette (12-8-1) at No. 1 Catholic (15-0-3), 1 p.m.
No. 12 Denham Springs (12-5-4) at No. 5 St. Amant (16-1-6), 5 p.m.
Division III
No. 16 Parkview Baptist (12-5-3) at No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic (19-4-2), 1 p.m.
No. 9 Leesville (13-6-3) at No. 8 St. Michael (12-6-3), 2:30 p.m.
No. 15 New Orleans Military & Maritime (12-8-1) at University (17-2-3), 6 p.m.
Division IV
No. 14 Country Day (10-5-2) at No. 3 Episcopal (15-5-1), 1 p.m.
Girls
Friday
Division III
No. 13 North Vermilion (15-9-6) at No. 4 Parkview Baptist (11-3-4), 5 p.m. Friday
No. 9 Lutcher (9-5-4) at No. 8 North DeSoto (14-6-1), 6 p.m.
Division IV
No. 16 Dunham (9-9-4) at No. 1 Catholic-NI (21-3-1), 6 p.m.
Saturday
Division I
No. 2 St. Joseph's Academy (17-1-3) at No. 18 Central Lafourche (13-12-1), noon
No. 12 Fontainebleau (15-5-4) at No. 5 Dutchtown (16-5-1), 3:30 p.m.
Division III
No. 19 Pearl River (9-8-1) at No. 3 St. Michael (13-4-5), noon
No. 11 West Feliciana (15-7-1) at No. 6 St. Louis (12-6-4), 2 p.m.
No. 16 Cabrini (8-5-3) at No. 1 University (13-3-4), 3:30 p.m.
Division IV
No. 11 Episcopal School of Acadiana (12-6-2) at No. 6 Episcopal (12-5-2), 10:30 a.m.
Sunday
Division I
No. 13 Baton Rouge High (15-9-4) at No. 4 Captain Shreve (24-1-3), 2 p.m. Lee Hedges Stadium