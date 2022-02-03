BR.jesuituhighsoccer.012722 HS 406.JPG

University's Liam Moran (18) drives the ball down the field as Jesuit's Chris Jeansonne (6) defends, Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at University High in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The term triple-double usually refers to a top individual basketball performance. Credit three local high school soccer programs for putting their own playoff spin to it.

Episcopal, St. Michael and University High will all host regional-round boys/girls doubleheaders Saturday at their respective fields. It will be the first playoff action of the year for all three schools.

Division IV Episcopal kicks off the action at 10:30 a.m. The sixth-seeded Episcopal girls (12-5-2) host No. 11 Episcopal School of Acadiana in that first game. The third-seeded Episcopal boys (15-5-1) then meet No. 14 Country Day at 1 p.m.

At noon, the third-seeded St. Michael girls (13-4-5) host No. 19 Pearl River at noon with the No. 8 Warriors (12-6-3) facing ninth-seeded Leesville at 2:30 p.m. in boys action.

The top-seeded U-High girls (13-3-4) take on No. 16 Cabrini at 3:30 p.m. New Orleans Military & Maritime, a No. 15 seed, faces the second-seeded U-High boys (17-2-3) at 6 p.m.

You again?

How much can time change things? Denham Springs and St. Amant boys will find out at 5 p.m. Saturday when the fifth-seeded Gators (16-1-6) host No. 12 DSHS (12-5-4) in Division I regional action.

The teams do not play in the same district, but they did play at The Pit earlier this season. St. Amant beat the Yellow Jackets 2-0 on Nov. 21.

Look at No. 1

Reigning Division I champion Catholic High (15-0-3) is the area’s other No. 1 seed. The Bears host 16th-seeded Lafayette High at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Two other local teams play top seeds. The Dunham School girls (9-9-4) are the 16th seed in Division IV and travel to Catholic-New Iberia at 6 p.m. Friday.

The Parkview Baptist boys, also a No. 16 seed, travel to Houma to take on No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic in Division III action at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Regional playoff schedule

Boys

Friday

Division II

No. 13 Live Oak (12-9-2) at No. 4 Neville (13-4-1), 6:30 p.m. 

Saturday

Division I

No. 10 Dutchtown (10-5-4) at No. 7 Brother Martin (9-5-6), 11 a.m. at Pan American Stadium

No. 2 Jesuit (15-2-5) at Baton Rouge High (9-11-2), 1 p.m.

No. 16 Lafayette (12-8-1) at No. 1 Catholic (15-0-3), 1 p.m.

No. 12 Denham Springs (12-5-4) at No. 5 St. Amant (16-1-6), 5 p.m.

Division III

No. 16 Parkview Baptist (12-5-3) at No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic (19-4-2), 1 p.m.

No. 9 Leesville (13-6-3) at No. 8 St. Michael (12-6-3), 2:30 p.m.

No. 15 New Orleans Military & Maritime (12-8-1) at University (17-2-3), 6 p.m.

Division IV

No. 14 Country Day (10-5-2) at No. 3 Episcopal (15-5-1), 1 p.m.

Girls

Friday

Division III

No. 13 North Vermilion (15-9-6) at No. 4 Parkview Baptist (11-3-4), 5 p.m. Friday

No. 9 Lutcher (9-5-4) at No. 8 North DeSoto (14-6-1), 6 p.m.

Division IV

No. 16 Dunham (9-9-4) at No. 1 Catholic-NI (21-3-1), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Division I

No. 2 St. Joseph's Academy (17-1-3) at No. 18 Central Lafourche (13-12-1), noon

No. 12 Fontainebleau (15-5-4) at No. 5 Dutchtown (16-5-1), 3:30 p.m.

Division III

No. 19 Pearl River (9-8-1) at No. 3 St. Michael (13-4-5), noon

No. 11 West Feliciana (15-7-1) at No. 6 St. Louis (12-6-4), 2 p.m.

No. 16 Cabrini (8-5-3) at No. 1 University (13-3-4), 3:30 p.m.

Division IV

No. 11 Episcopal School of Acadiana (12-6-2) at No. 6 Episcopal (12-5-2), 10:30 a.m.

Sunday

Division I

No. 13 Baton Rouge High (15-9-4) at No. 4 Captain Shreve (24-1-3), 2 p.m. Lee Hedges Stadium

