Boys

Tournament

Bob Pettit/EBR tournament

At Scotlandville

Consolation

Glen Oaks 44, Baker 43

Leaders: GOHS: Nicholas Honore 25, Harry Carter 9; BAKER: R. Javis 16, J. Neff 13.

Halftime: Baker 19, Glen Oaks 19

Quarterfinals

McKinley 71, Istrouma 50

Leaders: ISTROUMA: Camron Hardnett 16, Marvin Dotson 11, Greg Young 10; McKINLEY: Ovun Guillory 18, Jase Mitchell 14, Jordan Holden 12.

Halftime: McKinley 28, Istrouma 19

Tara 50, Broadmoor 39

Leaders: BROADMOOR: I. Cross 10, Dallas Vacaro 6; TARA: Jeremiah Sadler 17, John Conley 6.

Halftime: Tara 23, Broadmoor 9

Liberty 97, Northeast 27

Leaders: LIBERTY: Cameron Newman 28, Ja'Quin Taylor 9; NORTHEAST: Jeromone Sampson 10, Allen Phagans 8.

Halftime: Liberty 56, Northeast 13

Scotlandville 75, Woodlawn 37

Leaders:  WOODLAWN: Justice Turner 8, Tyler Knox 7;  SCOTLANDVILLE: Rayvon Smith 17, Dorian Booker 16.

Halftime: Scotlandville 35, Woodlawn 14

Tuesday’s schedule

Consolation games

Broadmoor vs. Northeast, 3 p.m.

Istrouma vs. Woodlawn, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Tara vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.

McKinley vs. Scotlandville, 7:30 p.m.

50th Episcopal tournament

At Episcopal

Live Oak vs. Lusher, 2:15 p.m.

East Iberville vs. Episcopal, 3;30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. St. John, 4:45 p.m.

Walker vs. Salmen, 6 p.m.

Central vs. Dunham, 7:15 p.m.

Parkview Round-Robin

At Southern Lab

Parkview Baptist vs. Donaldsonville, 1 p.m.

Southern Lab vs. Covington, 2:30 p.m.

Other Tuesday games

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.

Port Allen at Catholic, 6 p.m.

Westminster Christian at False River Academy, 6 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

Tournament

50th Episcopal tournament

At EHS’ Phillips Gym

University vs. Doyle, 10:30 a.m.

Episcopal vs. East Ascension, noon

Dominican vs. Madison Prep, 1:30 p.m.

Other games

Assumption at Dutchtown, 2 p.m.

John Curtis at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m.

St. Helena at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

