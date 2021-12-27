Boys
Tournament
Bob Pettit/EBR tournament
At Scotlandville
Consolation
Glen Oaks 44, Baker 43
Leaders: GOHS: Nicholas Honore 25, Harry Carter 9; BAKER: R. Javis 16, J. Neff 13.
Halftime: Baker 19, Glen Oaks 19
Quarterfinals
McKinley 71, Istrouma 50
Leaders: ISTROUMA: Camron Hardnett 16, Marvin Dotson 11, Greg Young 10; McKINLEY: Ovun Guillory 18, Jase Mitchell 14, Jordan Holden 12.
Halftime: McKinley 28, Istrouma 19
Tara 50, Broadmoor 39
Leaders: BROADMOOR: I. Cross 10, Dallas Vacaro 6; TARA: Jeremiah Sadler 17, John Conley 6.
Halftime: Tara 23, Broadmoor 9
Liberty 97, Northeast 27
Leaders: LIBERTY: Cameron Newman 28, Ja'Quin Taylor 9; NORTHEAST: Jeromone Sampson 10, Allen Phagans 8.
Halftime: Liberty 56, Northeast 13
Scotlandville 75, Woodlawn 37
Leaders: WOODLAWN: Justice Turner 8, Tyler Knox 7; SCOTLANDVILLE: Rayvon Smith 17, Dorian Booker 16.
Halftime: Scotlandville 35, Woodlawn 14
Tuesday’s schedule
Consolation games
Broadmoor vs. Northeast, 3 p.m.
Istrouma vs. Woodlawn, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Tara vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.
McKinley vs. Scotlandville, 7:30 p.m.
50th Episcopal tournament
At Episcopal
Live Oak vs. Lusher, 2:15 p.m.
East Iberville vs. Episcopal, 3;30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. St. John, 4:45 p.m.
Walker vs. Salmen, 6 p.m.
Central vs. Dunham, 7:15 p.m.
Parkview Round-Robin
At Southern Lab
Parkview Baptist vs. Donaldsonville, 1 p.m.
Southern Lab vs. Covington, 2:30 p.m.
Other Tuesday games
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Catholic, 6 p.m.
Westminster Christian at False River Academy, 6 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
Tournament
50th Episcopal tournament
At EHS’ Phillips Gym
University vs. Doyle, 10:30 a.m.
Episcopal vs. East Ascension, noon
Dominican vs. Madison Prep, 1:30 p.m.
Other games
Assumption at Dutchtown, 2 p.m.
John Curtis at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m.
St. Helena at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.