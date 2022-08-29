It was only the first match of the season but Monday night’s volleyball game between Dutchtown and St. Joseph’s Academy, a matchup of two teams who made deep playoff runs last season, had plenty of intensity.
Particularly in the fourth set, when St. Joseph’s evened the match at two sets each. The Redstickers went on to win the fifth set to earn a 3-2 win after trailing 2-0.
“We were down two sets but Dutchtown is a really good team,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “They were playing aggressive and got ahead 2-0. I’m very proud of my team for being able to come back and win three sets at the end to win it.”
The set scores favored St. Joseph’s by scores of 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 28-26 and 15-10.
Olivia Judice led St. Joseph’s, which reached the Division I title game last season, with 13 kills, eight digs and 19 assists. Gracie Mann (11 kills) and Emma Evans (nine kills) were also offensive factors. Other contributors were Taylor Stockwell with 18 digs and Molly Perry with 14 digs and 21 assists.
The fourth set featured 14 ties with Dutchtown’s 20-16 lead being the largest of the set. St. Joseph’s came back to force a 20-20 tie, and there were six more ties before Judice’s kill gave the Redstickers a 27-26 lead. Mann’s kill ended the set as the teams drew even at two sets apiece.
Three kills by Kaylie McKinney helped St. Joseph’s move out to a 10-6 lead in the fifth set. The Redstickers built a 13-10 lead and closed the game with back-to-back kills from Judice and Mann.
“It was a rocky start but our offense pulled it together and did a really great job,” Judice said. “The light came on. We got in the huddle and we discussed that we needed to take the little things very seriously in order to win the games.”
Dutchtown, a Division I quarterfinalist last season, was topped by middle hitter Kendall Davis with 12 kills and four blocks. Makenzie Denson had seven kills and five blocks, and Madison Sanchez directed the Griffins offense with 18 assists.
“I thought we did everything we needed to in the first couple of sets,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “Then, they picked their game up, and I feel like we stopped playing with courage. We made some mistakes, and a team like (St. Joseph’s) is not going to go away.”