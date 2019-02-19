Boys soccer finals
At UL-Lafayette
Division I
(1) St. Paul’s vs. (2) Jesuit, 7 p.m. Saturday
Division II
(1) Holy Cross vs. (3) Lakeshore, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Division III
(2) University vs. (4) Loyola Prep, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Division IV
Girls soccer finals
Division I
(2) St. Scholastica vs. (8) Northshore, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Division II
(1) St. Thomas More vs. (2) Lakeshore, 5 p.m. Thursday
Division III
(1) Vandebilt Catholic vs. (2) Teurlings Catholic, 5 p.m. Wednesday
Division III
(1) Loyola Prep vs. (2) Episcopal of Acadiana 4, 5 p.m. Friday
Boys tennis
Lutcher 3, St. Michael 2
Singles
Logan Bourgeois, Lutcher def. Logan Torr, St. Michael 6-7, 7-6, 10-6
Mark Patterson, Lutcher def. Colton Pike, St. Michael 6-0, 6-4
Doubles
Jake Cobb-Dylan Hart, St. Michael def. Jacob Richardson-Seth Blank, Lutcher 6-1, 6-3
Austin Joseph-Chandler Courreges, St. Michael def. Taylor Poirrier-Nick Dicharry, Lutcher 6-0, 6-1
Lutcher def. St. Michael, forfeit
Girls tennis
St. Michael 3, Lutcher 2
Singles
Abigail Allen, Lutcher def. Camille Hardee, St. Michael 6-0, 6-2
St. Michael def. Lutcher, forfeit
Doubles
Katherine Ensminger-Emilie Vidrine, St. Michael def. Brynn Lundy-Mia Schaubhut, Lutcher 6-2, 6-4
Mallorie Hymel-Syndee Louque, Lutcher def. Madison Spinosa-Ruth Vanhaverbeke, St. Michael 7-6, 6-4
Rachel Guarisco-Gracie Wood, St. Michael def. Hanna RousselMichelle Sopan, Lutcher 6-1, 6-1
Softball
Brusly 10, Zachary 0
Port Allen 17, Opelousas 8
University Lab 18, Tara 1
Baseball
Lafeyette 9, Dutchtown 6
Boys golf
At False River Country Club
Par 36
Team scores: West Feliciana 199, Catholic PC 226, Zachary (No Team Score)
Medalists: 1. Kyle Bennett, Zachary 39. 2. Daniel Field, West Feliciana 44. 3 (tie). Cam Burkstaller, Catholic PC 45, Gray Petty, Zachary 45
At Greystone
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Episcopal 186, 2. Denham Springs 199, 3. Parkview 216, 4, Live Oak 226.
Medalists: Boyd Owens 38, Episcopal, 2. Joe Patterson 42, Episcopal, 3. Logan Holmes 43, Parkview.
At Santa Maria
Par 36
Team scores: Dunham 165, Dutchtown 177
Medalists: 1. Collin Stinson, Dutchtown 38. 2. Gabriel Galledo, Dunham 39. 3. Ryan Dupuy, Dutchtown 40
Girls golf
At Beaver Creek
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Zachary 90, 2. St. Michael 101
Medalists: 1. Caroline Covington, Denham Springs 41, 2. Lexi Gonzales, St. Michael 43,T- 3. Kylie O’Brien, Zachary, 45 T-3 Emily Hagan, Zachary, 45
Girls basketball playoffs
Class 5A
Regionals
(1) Sam Houston 76, (17) Ruston 44
(9) Captain Shreve 59, (8) Ponchatoula 53
(5) East Ascension 56, (12) Chalmette 33
(4) LaGrange 55, (13) H.L. Bourgeois 38
(14) Thibodaux 43 at (3) Ouachita 55
(6) Denham Springs 57, (11) Northshore 35
(7) Natchitoches Central 47, (10) West Monroe 46
(2) Walker 55, (15) Sulphur 38
Quarterfinals
(9) Captain Shreve at (1) Sam Houston, 6 p.m. Thursday
(5) East Ascension at (4) LaGrange, 6 p.m. Thursday
(6) Denham Springs at (3) Ouachita Parish, 6 p.m. Thursday
(7) Natchitoches Central at (2) Walker, 6 p.m. Thursday
Class 4A
Regionals
(1) Benton 67, (16) Plaquemine 47
(8) South Lafourche 64, (9) Salmen 58
(5) Ellender 59 (21) Woodlawn-Shreve 39
(4) South Terrebonne 35, (13) Opelousas 27
(3) Minden 65, (14) West Ouachita 36
(6) DeRidder 56, (11) Helen Cox 42
(7) Neville 45, (10) Assumption 32
(2) Warren Easton 82, (15) Cecilia 49
Quarterfinals
(8) South Lafourche at (1) Benton, 6 p.m. Thursday
(5) Ellender at (4) South Terrebonne, 6 p.m. Thursday
(6) DeRidder at (3) Minden, 6 p.m. Thursday
(7) Neville at (2) Warren Easton, 6 p.m. Thursday at McDonogh 35
Class 3A
Regionals
1) Loranger 72, (16) Westlake 52
(24) Madison Parish 46, (8) Iota 36
(5) South Beauregard 54, (12) Jewel Sumner 50
(4) Northwest 69, (20) Sterlington 48
(3) Albany 76, (14) Kaplan 54
(6) Caldwell Parish 63, (11) Glen Oaks 34
(7) Donaldsonville 65, (10) Washington-Marion 61
(2) Madison Prep 57, (18) Richwood 50
Quarterfinals
(24) Madison Parish at (1) Loranger, 6 p.m. Thursday
(5) South Beauregard at (4) Northwest, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
6) Caldwell Parish at (3) Albany,
(7) Donalsonville at (2) Madison Prep, 6 p.m. Thursday
Class 2A
Regionals
(1) Doyle 77, (17) Avoyelles Charter 50
(8) Rayville 58, (9) Ferriday 47
(5) Lake Arthur 76, (12) Mangham 58
(4) Mansfield 59, (13) St. Helena 36
(3) Rapides 77, (19) Independence 57
(6) Red River 63, (11) East Beauregard 37
(7) Amite 80, (10) ML King 44
(2) North Caddo 94, (15) Oakdale 28
Quarterfinals
(8) Rayville at (1) Doyle, 6 p.m. Thursday
(5) Lake Arthur at (4) Mansfield, 6 p.m. Thursday
(6) Red River at (3) Rapides, 6 p.m. Thursday
(7) Amite at (2) North Caddo, Thursday
Class 1A
Regionals
1) East Iberville 32, (16) Delta Charter 30
(9) Haynesville 68, (8) Logansport 40
(12) Jonesboro-Hodge 70, (5) North Central 63
(4) Delhi 73, (13) White Castle 61
(3) Elton 58, (14) Merryville 30
(6) Tensas 56, (22) Arcadia 38
(7) West St. John 42, (10) Grand Lake 39
(2) KIPP B.T. Washington 55, (15) Homer 35
Quarterfinals
(9) Haynesville at (1) East Iberville, 6 p.m. Thursday
(12) Jonesboro-Hodge vs. (4) Delhi, 6 p.m. Thursday at Oak Grove
(6) Tensas at (3) Elton, 6 p.m. Thursday at Oris Guidry Gymnasium
(7) West St. John at (2) KIPP Booker T. Washington, 6 p.m. Thursday
Class B
Quarterfinals
(9) Zwolle at (1) Stanley, 6 p.m. Thursday
(5) Hicks at (4) Florien, 6 p.m. Thursday
(6) Holden at (3) Fairview, 6 p.m. Thursday
(10) Hathaway at (2) Anacoco, Thursday
Class C
Quarterfinals
(8) Harrisonburg at (1) Plainview, 6 p.m. Thursday
(5) Singer at (4) Ebarb, 6 p.m. Thursday
(14) Starks at (6) Reeves, 6 p.m. Thursday
(7) Gibsland-Coleman at (2) Atlanta, 6 p.m. Thursday
Boys playoffs
Class 5A
BIDISTRICT
(32) Terrebonne at (1) Thibodaux
(17) Hahnville at (16) Lafayette
(24) Broadmoor at (9) Natchitoches Central
(25) Zachary at (8) Southwood
(28) Alexandria at (5) Ponchatoula
(21) Destrehan at (12) LaGrange
(20) West Jefferson at (13) St. Amant
(29) Hammond at (4) Bonnabel
(30) H.L. Bourgeois at (3) Walker
(19) Live Oak at (14) Slidell
(22) Barbe at (11) New Iberia
(27) Pineville at (6) Landry-Walker
(26) Captain Shreve at (7) Dutchtown
(23) Denham Springs at (10) East Ascension
(18) West Monroe at (15) Covington
(31) Airline at (2) Ouachita Parish
Class 4A
BIDISTRICT
(32) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (1) Bossier
(17) Warren Easton at (16) Morgan City
(24) McMain at (9) Franklin Parish
(25) Woodlawn-BR at (8) Lakeshore
(28) Pearl River at (5) Carencro
(21) Franklinton at (12) Huntington
(20) Livonia at (13) Tioga
(29) B.T. Washington-Shreve at (4) Woodlawn-Shreve
(30) Lutcher at (3) Breaux Bridge
(19) Rayne at (14) Assumption
(22) Neville at (11) Ellender
(27) DeRidder at (6) Westgate
(26) Beau Chene at (7) Plaquemine
(23) Karr at (10) Salmen
(18) Northside at (15) Opelousas
(31) Tara at (2) Leesville
Class 3A
BIDISTRICT
(32) Mamou at (1) Sophie B. Wright
(17) Iota at (16) Westgate
(24) Albany at (9) Washington-Marion
(25) Bolton at (8) Carroll
(28) Bogalusa at (5) Abbeville
(21) Sterlington at (12) Green Oaks
(20) Jena at (13) Northwest
(29) Eunice at (4) Madison Prep
(30) Loranger at (3) Wossman
(19) Brusly at (14) Pine Prairie
(22) Richwood at (11) Madison Parish
(27) Port Barre at (6) Lake Charles College Prep
(26) St. James at (7) Donaldsonville
(23) Crowley at (10) Glen Oaks
(18) South Beauregard at (15) Patterson
(31) Iowa at (2) Peabody
Class 2A
BIDISTRICT
(32) Mangham at (1) Rayville
(17) South Plaquemines at (16) Doyle
(24) Oakdale at (9) Franklin
(25) Lakeside at (8) Welsh
(28) Bunkie at (5) Lakeview
(21) Friendship Capitol at (12) West St. Mary
(20) Rapdies at (13) M.L. King Charter
(29) Springfield at (4) Ville Platte
(30) Livington Collegiate at (3) Avoyelles Public Charter
(19) Amite at (14) Vinton
(22) Mansfield at (11) Delhi Charter
(27) Ferriday at (6) Lake Arthur
(26) Vidalia at (7) Port Allen
(23) Independence at (10) Many
(18) Jeanerette at (15) Pickering
(31) St. Helena at (2) Red River
Class 1A
BIDISTRICT
(32) Basile at (1) White Castle
(17) Oak Grove at (16) Montgomery
(24) Ringgold at (9) Grand Lake
(25) Kentwood at (8) KIPP B.T. Washington
(28) Merryville at (5) Lincoln Prep
(21) Haynesville at (12) Arcadia
(20) Gueydan at (13) Elton
(29) Delta Charter at (4) Delhi
(30) Oberlin at (3) Jonesboro Hodge
(19) Varnado at (14) Plain Dealing
(22) West St. John at (11) East Iberville
(27) LaSalle at (6) Tensas
(26) J.S. Clark at (7) Logansport
(23) Northwood-Lena at (10) Centerville
(18) Homer at (15) Sicily Island
(31) South Cameron at (2) North Central
Select
Division I
REGIONAL
Byes: (1) Scotlandville, (2) St. Augustine, (3) Holy Cross, (4) Jesuit.
(9) Byrd at (8) John Curtis
(12) Evangel Christian at (5) Catholic-BR
(11) Rummel at (6) Brother Martin
(10) Shaw at (7) St. Paul’s
Division II
BIDISTRICT
Byes: (1) University, (2) Loyola Prep, (3) De La Salle, (4) St. Thomas More, (5) David Thibodaux, (6) Lusher Charter, (7) E.D. White Catholic, (8) Hannan, (9) Lee, (10) St. Louis Catholic, (11) St Michael, (12), St. Charles Catholic, (13) Thomas Jefferson, (14) Teurlings Catholic, (15) Parkview Baptist
(17) Ben Franklin at (16) Vandebilt Catholic
Division III
REGIONAL
Byes: (1) Dunham, (2) Country Day.
(9) Notre Dame at (8) Catholic-NI
(12) Northlake Christian at (5) Menard
(13) The Church Academy at (4) Riverside Academy
(14) Ascension Episcopal at (3) Episcopal
(11) St. Thomas Aquinas at (6) Calvary Baptist
(10) Pope John Paul II at (7) Newman
Division IV
BIDISTRICT
Byes: (1) Lafayette Christian, (2) Central Catholic, (3) Hamilton Christian, (4) Opelousas Catholic, (5) St. Mary’s-Natchitoches, (6) Vermilion Catholic, (7) St. John, (8) St. Martin’s, (9) Ascension Catholic.
(17) Convenant at (16) Catholic-PC
(21) Westminster Christian at (12) Houma Christian
(20) University Academy-Cenla at (13) Ouachita Christian
(19) St. Frederick at (14) Sacred Heart-VP
(22) St. Edmund at (11) Hanson
(23) False River at (10) Southern Lab
(18) Highland Baptist at (15) Cedar Creek
Division V
REGIONAL
Byes: (1) Jehovah-Jireh, (2) Crescent City, (3) Runnels, (4) Northside Christian.
(9) New Living Word at (8) Christ Episcopal
(12) St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville at (5) Family Community
(11) Claiborne Christian at (6) Episcopal School of Acadiana
(10) Grace Christian at (7) Family Christian