Calvin Collier might not stand out in a crowd. Some people may not see him as a significant weapon for the Central offense.
Wide receivers coach Gregg Morris knows better. More importantly, Morris validates Collier’s worth with a timely story.
“Last week Live Oak scored first and we were behind 6-0,” Morris said. “We got the ball and we went to Calvin. He made a big play to put us in front. He gave us the spark we needed.
“That’s what he does — Calvin gives us a spark. He’s like a sparkplug.”
The sixth-seeded Wildcats (7-3) will look to Collier again when they host a familiar foe, No. 27 Denham Springs (5-4), a District 4-5A rival, to kick off the Class 5A playoffs Friday night.
Morris is obviously biased about Collier’s role a Central offense that has two well-known leaders in quarterback Jonathan Swift and running back Glen Cage.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Collier does not downplay his role or overstate it. He is good with it.
“As a senior, my job is to be a leader for our group of receivers,” Collier said. “That comes first. We have a lot of guys on this team who can make plays.
“When it’s my turn, I try to make plays we need. When you don’t make one, you have to keep your head up. I try to encourage all the receivers and get them pumped up. You never know who has to make the next play..”
A look at the Wildcats’ statistics proves Collier has made more than his share of plays. He has 26 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns. Collier leads Central in catches and receiving yards and his average of 20.7 yards per carry is impressive too.
“The biggest improvement for Calvin over the last year is his route running,” Morris said. “Guys who run the best routes are typically the ones who make the most catches because the quarterback knows where to find them.
“There were no shortcuts for him. He came out and put in the work every single day in the spring and over the summer. Calvin would be there early and he would stay late to put in more work.”
Though Central beat Denham Springs 34-7 a month ago, Collier said the Wildcats can take nothing for granted.
“We know what they (Denham Springs) do and they know what we do,” Collier said. “Since we played, they got better. I think we did too. It won’t be like last time. You have to make plays.”