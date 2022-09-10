Note: several Saturday games still pending.
Class 5A
1. Zachary (2-0) beat John Curtis, 40-21
2. Karr (2-0) beat Scotlandville, 40-8
3. Destrehan (2-0) beat John Ehret, 42-6
4. Catholic-Baton Rouge (1-1) beat Warren Easton, 43-34
5. Brother Martin (2-0) beat St. Paul’s, 28-14
6. Acadiana (1-1) beat Sulphur, 49-0
(tie) Ruston (1-1) beat Jesuit, 28-23
8. Captain Shreve (2-0) beat Calvary Baptist, 27-14
9. West Monroe (1-1) lost to East Ascension, 16-10 (OT)
10. Jesuit (1-1) lost to Ruston, 28-23
Others receiving votes: C.E. Byrd (2-0) beat Huntington, 46-22; Carencro (2-0) beat Barbe, 50-29; John Curtis (1-1) lost to Zachary, 40-21; Parkway (2-0) beat Red River, 45-0; St. Augustine (2-0) beat L.B. Landry, 35-0; Archbishop Rummel (2-0) beat University Lab, 17-14.
Class 4A
1. Westgate (2-0) beat Lake Charles Prep, 20-12
2. Warren Easton (1-1) lost to Catholic-Baton Rouge, 43-34
3. Lafayette Christian (2-0) beat Woodlawn-Baton Rouge, 33-12
4. Neville (1-1) lost to Ouachita Parish, 43-29
5. St. Thomas More (2-0) beat Alexandria, 42-35
6. Lutcher (1-1) lost to St. Charles, 21-20
7. Huntington (1-1) lost to C.E. Byrd, 46-22
8. Northwood-Shreveport (1-1) beat Wossman, 35-0
9. Leesville (2-0) beat Jena, 21-14
10. Cecilia (1-1) lost to Southside, 35-33
Others receiving votes: De La Salle (2-0) beat Holy Cross, 28-22; Belle Chasse (2-0) beat South Plaquemines, 21-6; Vandebilt Catholic (1-1) beat Central Lafourche, 36-25; North DeSoto (2-0) beat Center, Texas, 71-42; Evangel Christian (1-1) beat Mansfield, 42-28; West Feliciana (2-0) beat Central-Baton Rouge, 21-20; Teurlings Catholic (2-0) beat Avoyelles, 41-12.
Class 3A
1. University (1-1) lost to Rummel, 17-14
2. Union Parish (2-0) beat Airline, 26-22
3. Sterlington (1-1) beat Mangham, 51-32
4. E.D. White (2-0) beat Hannan, 38-0
5. Madison Prep (1-1) beat Southern Lab, 27-8
6. Lake Charles Prep (1-1) lost to Westgate, 20-12
7. Abbeville (1-1) lost to Central Catholic, 35-34
8. St. Martinville (0-2) lost to Notre Dame, 35-14
9. Church Point (2-0) beat Kinder, 44-36
10. Amite (1-1) beat Loranger, 34-0
Others receiving votes: Iowa (2-0) beat Rayne, 43-0; St. James (1-1) beat West St. John, 48-0; Westlake (1-1) lost to Welsh, 29-12; John F. Kennedy (2-0) beat Terrebonne, 16-13; North Webster (0-2) lost to North Caddo, 40-18.
Class 2A
1. Many (2-0) beat DeRidder, 50-7
2. St. Charles Catholic (2-0) beat Lutcher, 21-20
3. Newman (2-0) beat Riverside, 42-20
4. Notre Dame (2-0) beat St. Martinville, 35-14
5. Oak Grove (1-1) lost to Ouachita Christian, 48-20
6. Avoyelles (1-1) lost to Teurlings Catholic, 41-12
7. Calvary Baptist (1-1) lost to Captain Shreve, 27-14
8. Mangham (1-1) lost to Sterlington, 51-32
9. North Caddo (2-0) beat North Webster, 40-18
10. Dunham (1-1) beat Live Oak, 21-3
Others receiving votes: Rosepine (2-0) beat South Beauregard, 48-7; Loreauville (2-0) beat DeQuincy, 39-2; General Trass (2-0) beat Magnolia School of Excellence, 49-20; Franklin (0-2) lost to M.L. King Charter, 20-8; Episcopal-Baton Rouge (2-0) beat St. Thomas Aquinas, 35-15; Welsh (1-0) beat Westlake, 29-12.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (2-0) beat Oak Grove, 48-20
2. Southern Lab (1-1) lost to Madison Prep, 27-8
3. Homer (1-1) beat Minden, 33-26
4. Kentwood (2-0) beat Jewel Sumner, 28-14
5. Logansport (1-1) beat Loyola Prep, 44-42
6. St. Frederick (1-1) lost to Franklin Parish, 23-20
7. Vermilion Catholic (2-0) beat Ascension Episcopal, 48-24
8. Haynesville (2-0) beat Harmony Grove, Ark., 33-26
9. Riverside Academy (1-1) lost to Newman, 42-20
10. Ascension Catholic (2-0) beat Opelousas Catholic, 34-32
Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic (0-2) lost to Ascension Catholic, 34-32; Glenbrook Academy (2-0) beat Bossier, 42-14; Basile (2-0) beat Ville Platte, 35-20; Catholic-Pointe Coupee (2-0) beat West St. Mary, 57-0; Cedar Creek (0-2) lost to Vidalia, 30-29; St. Martin’s (2-0) beat Pope John Paul II, 28-0; Central Catholic (2-0) beat Abbeville, 35-34; Oberlin (1-1) lost to Oakdale, 59-29; West St. John (0-2) lost to St. James, 48-0.