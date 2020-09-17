ST. AMANT — St. Amant made quite an opening statement in its bid to upset six-time reigning Division I state champion Mt. Carmel Academy in an early-season match Thursday at the Gold Dome.
The Gators opened with an impressive 25-22 victory but were unable to match that level of consistency throughout, enabling the visiting Cubs to reel off three straight wins — 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 and capture the match.
“It’s lack of experience for us,” St. Amant coach Allison Leake said. “We have a lot of young kids that are playing out there. Sophomores and freshmen that have not seen this level of play. Even in other varsity matches the level is different than what you just saw.”
Mt. Carmel (3-0) has become Division I’s gold standard, having captured eight of the past 10 state championships in the state’s highest classification. The Cubs knocked out the Gators 3-1 in last year’s state quarterfinal round en route to winning their sixth straight state crown.
Zoe Richard and Gracie Duplechein combined for eight kills in the opening game, helping St. Amant (2-2) open a 18-13 lead when the combination worked together when Duplechein fed Richard for a kill.
Duplechein led St. Amant’s offense with 12 kills, 13 assists 12 digs, three aces and a pair of blocks. Richard added 11 kills and three blocks; Ja’Lynn Davenport had six kills and two blocks; and Julia Kramer added 12 digs.
St. Amant took advantage of three Mt. Carmel hitting errors and Richard’s block to open a 23-15 lead. The Gators then had to hold off a strong charge from the Cubs who closed to within 24-22 but served long on the final point.
St. Amant, which last defeated Mt. Carmel in 2016, faced large deficits throughout the second game which they dropped 25-19, before getting locked into a dramatic third game that featured seven times — the last at 17-17 on Duplechein’s change-of-pace kill at the net.
Mt. Carmel recaptured the lead on a four-hits violation and never trailed again and finished the game on Ella Mauterer’s ace.
Junior Olivia Stant paced the Cubs’ effort with 21 kills and seven blocks, while Mauterer added seven blocks and Madison Martin 21 digs and four aces.
St. Amant showed signs of pulling even in the match at 2-all, jumping out to a 7-3 on Richard’s kill, but Mt. Carmel tied the game at 10-all and followed with eight straight points that turned into a decisive 17-1 run to open a 23-12 advantage.
“The girls are working hard on trying to find a rhythm,” said Mt. Carmel coach April Hagadone, whose team played without a pair of starters because of reoccurring injuries after the second game. “It takes a while to get an awareness in this dome from previous years. Once they got under control and got ball control, we started doing a really good job.”