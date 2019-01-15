Scoring opportunities were available for Baton Rouge High throughout its girls soccer match against St. Joseph’s Academy, but it was the Redstickers who cashed in their chances in a meeting between ranked Division I, District 3 rivals.
St. Joseph’s, eighth-ranked in the latest LHSCCA Division I poll, rode two first-half goals to a 2-0 win over No. 10 Baton Rouge High on the Bulldogs' home field.
Baton Rouge High came out aggressive at the start of both halves, and controlled the ball for long stretches. The Bulldogs never found the back of the net, and dropped to 10-6-4 overall, 1-1 in district.
“(Baton Rouge) had a lot of chances,” St. Joseph’s coach Stephanie Broussard said. “We’re real young on the back line and have made some recent changes. We were able to catch our breath and play the soccer that I know we can play.”
Baton Rouge High got off 10 shots while St. Joseph’s (10-5-2, 3-0) had six. The Redstickers first shot didn’t come until the 27th minute, but they made it count.
The shot came off a set play when Madison Corey sent a corner kick into the box. Maddie Ieyoub was there to thread a kick through the Baton Rouge defense and past goalkeeper Lainey Haslitt to give St. Joseph’s a 1-0 lead.
“We’ve talked situations like this when you’re playing a good team,” Broussard said. “You have to use opportunities such as corner kicks and free kicks. Its something that we’ve worked on to make sure we get on that corner kick against an opponent like Baton Rouge High.”
The goal helped settle down the Redstickers, and they added their second goal in the 34th minute. Olivia Caldwell took possession at the penalty arc, and placed a chip shot over Haslitt and into the right side of the net.
Baton Rouge had a chance to cut into the lead in the 52nd minute. From the left corner, Bridgett DeLaSalle centered the ball into Bailey Dupre, whose sharp kick was stopped by Redstickers goalie Jordan Mathis.
In the 60th minute, Baton Rouge’s Amelia LaCour sent a crossing pass to Kaitlyn Hawkins, but her one-on-one shot from right of the goal was wide left.
Hawkins misfired on another chance in the 74th minute after dribbling past a defender down the left sideline. She created a clear path to the goal, but missed wide left again.
“I thought we played the first 15 or 20 minutes beautifully,” Baton Rouge High coach Sheila Achee said. “Then we made a defensive mistake and we couldn’t get our feet back under us for about five minutes. We gave up another goal, but we pretty much controlled the rest of the game. We just couldn’t get the ball in the net.”
Mathis finished with three saves while Haslitt had two.