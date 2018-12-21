WALKER — The Scotlandville boys basketball team is on a mission to prove it can still win big after losing four starters from last season’s Division I championship team.
So far so good.
The Hornets kept their record unblemished after picking up their second win in as many days at the Walker High Christmas Challenge, this one a 93-63 rout of East Ascension.
Offensively, Scotlandville (13-0) was steady all game, and shot 58 percent from the field (35 of 60). The Hornets pulled away in the second half and finished the game with 10 3-pointers.
The Hornets' Reece Beekman scored a game-high 39 points. Tai’Ron Joseph pitched in 24, and David Thomas made four 3-pointers to finish with 12.
“We came out and wanted to put our best foot forward. We wanted to give a better performance than we did yesterday,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “The guys played hard, and I commend them for their effort. They understand it's a process, and they’re trying to be the best team they can be.”
East Ascension (9-7) tried to keep pace with Scotlandville and found better success in the first half. The Spartans hit 16 of 31 shots, including all four of their 3-point attempts but trailed 53-39 at halftime. In the second half, the production dropped to making just 7 of 27 shots.
Hobert Grayson gave Scotlandville problems with his rebounding and with his outside shooting. He scored 31 points but was the only Spartan in double figures.
“My hat goes off to East Ascension because that’s a heck of a ballclub,” Sample said. “We’ll take this game and learn from it. We’ll just continue to try and get better because it’s a long, long season.”
East Ascension took its only lead when Javon Carter hit two free throws for a 2-0 lead in the opening minute. Scotlandville came back to take a 10-6 lead on a Beekman steal and dunk.
Both teams heated up, combined to make nine of the next 11 shots from the field. It left Scotlandville holding a 20-16 lead with less than three minutes to go in the quarter, and Beekman made sure that lead was extended.
He made two 3-pointers from the top of the key, made a steal and fed Joseph for a basket as Scotlandville took a 28-18 lead into the second quarter.
East Ascension closed to within 10 points twice in the second quarter but never got its deficit under 10 points the rest of the game.
The Hornets cooled off in the third quarter when they made 4 of 11 shots. The Spartans were unable to make up ground after missing their first eight shots. By the time Cam Dunbar hit a 3-pointer from out top, EA trailed 63-46 with three minutes left in the quarter.
Scotlandville’s largest lead was 84-51 midway through the fourth quarter.