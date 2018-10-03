Plaquemine High School coach Paul Distefano hoped last week’s game against Ouachita Parish would be the day the Green Devils clicked in all three phases.
Instead, Plaquemine lost the nondistrict game 42-14 on its home field.
It was a tough performance to swallow. It also sends Plaquemine (3-2) into its District 6-4A opener with little momentum.
The Green Devils’ opponent, Tara, feels the same way. The Trojans (1-4) are coming off another close loss, 27-21 to Opelousas.
With the start of district play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Istrouma, both sides hope to find their potential.
“We’re at a point where we really need to turn a corner,” Distefano said. “Instead of playing good, we need to play great. We need to pay more attention to detail in terms of executing offensively, defense and special teams. We have to improve. We have a tough district.”
Distefano's assessment is that Plaquemine has yet to play a complete game.
Plaquemine senior quarterback Herb Thomas said the team is ready to make a run through district, starting with Tara. The only question in Thomas' mind is if he’s ready almost exactly one year since breaking his hip against the Trojans to end his junior season.
Thomas is completely healed and back to his normal ability, but the thought of playing Tara again has him slightly nervous.
Once he gets up from the first hit, though, he said he’ll be back to his old self.
“I feel good about it,” Thomas said of the game. “I think we’re going to win. It’ll be a big win. We’re prepared. We’re ready.”
Tara is looking for improvement.
It’s been a decade since the Trojans last beat Plaquemine — several years before the Green Devils joined the district — so the biggest hurdle, coach Terry Washington said, is the shaking the mentality of losing.
While there hasn’t been much improvement in wins this season, Washington praised his defense for its fight the past few weeks.
Led by defensive linemen Terry Delaney and Jeremiah Anderson, Tara has held opponents to an average of less than 20 points per game.
Sophomore running back Darren Nelson also had a breakout performance last week when he ran for 200 yards against Opelousas.
“Our kids are competing. We’re just losing close games,” Washington said. “The last two weeks, our kids played real hard and we came out on the losing end, but I’m happy with the way we’re playing so far.”