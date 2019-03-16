BOSSIER CITY — What is it like to see some of Louisiana's top girls basketball players work together, hitting on all cylinders?
Fans and coaches got this chance as MVP Jamya Mingo-Young of Loranger and Walker's Tiara Young teamed to lead the East squad to a 90-63 victory over the West in the LHSCA All-Star game played Saturday at Bossier Parish Community College.
Mingo-Young, a Mississippi State signee, scored 18 points and Young, an LSU signee, added 16 to lead the East squad.
Mingo-Young scored in the paint and from the perimeter. At one point, East coach Sean Shields of Loranger came to the scorer’s table and joked, “that team on the court could probably win the Southland or Sun Belt.”
It wasn’t much of a stretch due to the number of next-level players at his disposal.
“I don’t know if there’s ever been as much talent on the court in this game as there was today,” Shields said. “At one point we had LSU, Mississippi State, Tulane and Oklahoma State athletes on the floor. It was just a matter of managing them.”
It was a homecoming for Walker’s Tiara Young (LSU), who who played most of her career at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport. She was a catalyst on both ends of the court.
“The All-Star experience was great,” Young said. “It was a lot of fun to come back here and play against some of the girls I grew up with – and to play with a bunch of talented teammates on the East.”
Coaches have 15 players and play each group of five for five minutes except in the last five minutes of both halves, when they can put anyone on the court. The seniors-only game was four 10-minute quarters. During halftime, Barbe’s Shelby Lundy won the 3-point shooting contest.
While the game was dominated, it is important to note that the West was missing two of its SEC signees in North Caddo’s Destiny Rice (Alabama) and DeRidder’s Domonique Davis (LSU) who attended the game but sat out with injuries.
Red River’s Makaylia Hallmon, a University of signee, created a stir any time she was on the court. Hallmon got into a war of words with Denham Springs’ Alexius Horne, a Southeastern signee. Both players scored 10 points and maintained their composure.
Salma Bates of John Curtis had 11 for the East, while Loyola’s Chelsea Johnson led the West with 13 points.