Moving from a small school to a large one is not always the best move for a student, let alone a student/athlete.
When she moved from St. Luke’s Episcopal to St. Joseph’s Academy as a freshman, Isabelle Brown did not expect to be the fastest runner. But now that she is, some things remain surprisingly the same for Brown.
“Freshman year it started with me having fun running,” Brown said. “This was a very new school. I went from 14 kids in my grade to over 300 and it was an adjustment.
“In training, I would stick to the back of the pack, but in our first scrimmage, I decided to go all out. I broke 21 minutes (for three miles) and people were like ‘Isabelle that’s really good.’
"Joining cross country helped my confidence. I ran for student council that year and made it."
Brown emerged as one of the state’s top runners as a junior last fall and is expected to help lead the pack at Saturday’s St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational at Highland Road Park. Action begins with the three-mile girls varsity race at 8:30 a.m.
“Isabelle is extremely motivated … really all the girls are,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “These girls are a bunch of overachievers. They work hard in classes, training and other activities. Isabelle trains hard and has a high tolerance for pain. She works for everything she gets.”
Brown recorded a personal best of 17 minutes, 31.6 seconds as a junior and has an early-season best of 18:07.1 that she hopes to better as the Redstickers look to extend a winning streak that extends over multiple seasons.
Though the adjustment to a new school was smooth, the path to immediate competition wasn’t. Brown earned a spot in SJA’s top seven as a freshman only to find out she was ineligible the week of the first meet because she lives outside the SJA’s traditional attendance zone. Predictably, Brown found ways to make the best of it.
“I gained an advantage by learning I could train just as hard as the top girls. I was upset about not being eligible, but I think it worked out because I didn’t spend that year so involved in being in the top seven.” Brown said. “I was able to watch my teammates succeed and fail. I got to see what worked or didn’t work for them. I credit them for helping me understand how to race.”
Gymnastics and soccer were Brown’s first sports. She did not run cross country until she was a sixth-grader even though her mother, Angelle, ran cross country for Thibodaux’s E.D. White Catholic. Brown’s younger sister, Elise, is on the verge of breaking all her school records at St. Luke’s.
“It had to be what she wanted. I think running is so much different now — more scientific and serious. I was on the dance team too,” Angelle Brown said. “I do believe you learn some important things about yourself out on that course. You have to adjust to the course conditions, weather and the competition. No one can do it for you.
“The thing I’m proudest of is how humble Isabelle is. When people ask, she always says, ‘We won,’ meaning the team. She won’t say she won, unless she is asked how she did.”
Brown also points to team accomplishments, including three straight 5A titles, instead of individual honors even though she is the defending 5A individual champion. And yes, Brown says running is still fun.
“I feel like over the last couple of years we’ve helped form a team that is something to be proud of,” Brown said. “We’re working with the younger girls to see that it continues. I think they will be good leaders as well. Ability-wise, they will be great.”