Parkview Baptist junior quarterback Abram Johnston scored on a 3-yard run with 1:38 remaining to help power the Eagles to a 13-10 comeback victory over host Dunham Friday night.
Facing a fourth down situation, Johnston rolled right and won the battle at the goal line against a Dunham defender. Dunham's James Baldwin had deflected a third-down pass on Parkview's previous possession in the end zone to set the stage in the season opener for both teams.
After Johnston's score, Dunham (0-1) got the ball back at its 30-yard line, but quarterback Jackson House tossed four straight incompletions. Two of the balls were dropped and on fourth down Parkview's Laithon Riley jumped the route and deflected the pass. Parkview (1-0) then ran out the clock.
"This was a big win for us," Parkview coach Stefan LeFors said. "It's always a battle against Dunham. Our defense played pretty well. We had a gutsy final drive."
Johnston completed 5 of 7 passes on the winning drive and also had a key 15-yard run for a first down in a third-and-12 situation. Parkview lined up for a punt in a fourth-and-5 situation at its own 38-yard line. The Eagles snapped the ball to the upback Mason Warren, who fooled the Tigers with a 24-yard run.
Warren rushed 18 times for 83 yards and caught four passes for 45 yards in the game. Johnston had seven carries for 23 yards and completed 14 of 19 passes for 144 yards with two interceptions. Dunham's Drew Bourgeois had both interceptions.
Dunham scored on its second possession of the game. Mason Wild blocked a punt to set up the seven-play, 46-yard drive. House got the drive started with a 12-yard run and finished it with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jac Comeaux. Hayden Harman added the point after to put Dunham up 7-0 with 1:25 left in the first quarter.
"Parkview did a great job and their defense made it tough for us to run the ball inside," Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. "We really thought we'd be able to run the ball better than we did. We had two good drives and the high snaps hurt us. We just missed some opportunities. Parkview's quarterback (Johnston) is a good athlete and is tough to contain. He did a good job."
Parkview drove 68 yards in 11 plays with Warren scoring on a 1-yard run with 9:34 left in the second quarter. The snap on the ensuing PAT was high and the kick was low. Dunham's Malachi Jackson had the block as Dunham retained the lead at 7-6.
"I'm glad of the way our guys battled to the end," LeFors said. "We threw a couple of interceptions that we'd like to have back, especially the last one that I got greedy on the call. Our defense made plays when they had to. Abram Johnston has taken it to the next level. This effort will boost his confidence. House is a real playmaker for them. You can never relax against Dunham. It's always better to be 1-0 to start the year."