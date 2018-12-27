After watching his team build a large halftime lead, Catholic High coach Mark Cascio wanted the Bears to prove they wouldn’t let up in the second half of their game against Runnels.
They did just that.
Catholic High of District 5-5A made its first nine shots of the third quarter, including four 3-pointers, on its way to an 81-41 win over the Raiders of District 7-B in the opening round of the Red Stick Classic at Catholic.
London Scott, Nick Judice, Connor Shamlin and Collin Holloway all made 3-pointers as Catholic (12-4) stretched a 41-20 halftime lead to 65-22 midway through the third quarter. The Bears led 70-31 entering the fourth quarter.
“That’s what we challenged our guys to do at halftime — to come out with some energy,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “We were really disruptive on defense, got in some open floors and some shots went down.”
A lot of the shots that went down for Catholic were 3-pointers, 13 in all. Nick Judice made three 3-pointers and led five Bears in double figures with 17 points. Ian Cavano, who made four 3-pointers scored 16, and Collin Holloway added 12.
Catholic played with intensity from the start. The Bears forced turnovers on Runnels’ first three possessions and took an 11-0 lead before Griffin Kennedy converted a three-point play for Runnels first points.
Cade Tate’s 3-pointer, his first of three, pulled Runnels within 18-9 late in the first quarter. Catholic led 21-9 entering the second quarter and outscored the Raiders 18-5 as it surged to a 39-14 lead.
Tate was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to cut Catholic’s lead to 41-20 at halftime.
Tate finished with 20 points, and Kennedy had 10 for Runnels.
“I’m happy with where we are as a team,” Cascio said. “Obviously, we still have room to grow halfway through the season. I think our guys were embracing that playing against a well-coached Runnels team. (Runnels) has great offensive movement and they’re really sound defensively, so I loved the way our guys attacked today.”
DE LA SALLE 80, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 38: The Cavaliers also took advantage of a big third quarter, when they scored 31 points to put away the Flames for good.
De La Salle (9-3) led 33-13 at halftime and got two quick 3-pointers from Jalen Ned in the first minute of the second half. Ned went on to make four of his six 3-pointers in the quarter on his way to a game-high 27 points.
Ned’s final 3-pointer put De La Salle on top 58-21, and the Cavaliers took a 64-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
De La Salle, which returns three starters from last season’s Class 3A semifinal team, is a work in progress, said coach Paul Kelly.
“We’ve got a ways to go,” Kelly said. “This team has potential, which they’re slowly growing into. We’ve got to be smarter, we’ve got to take care of the ball better and we’ve got to be more competitive.”
A.J. Mercer led Family Christian (8-16) with 11 points. Trevor Washington connected on three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
“We’re still growing. I know Family Christian has had losses as far as personnel goes, so we were fortunate tonight,” Kelly said. “We won a state championship two years ago, and last year we lost to U-High in the semifinals. This team has a ways to go.”